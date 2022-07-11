Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Subs from Its New Subway Series Menu
Get any 6-inch sub off the new menu.
Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos.
To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag any 6-inch sandwich between 10 am and 12 pm local time on Tuesday, July 12.
Here's the full Subway Series lineup:
- Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster
- Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss
- Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ
- Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club
"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," President for North America at Subway Trevor Haynes said in a press release last week. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience—proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."
Head over to your nearest Subway location during the specified time frame on Tuesday, and you can get any of the new Subway Series sandwiches for free.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.