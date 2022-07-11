Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Subs from Its New Subway Series Menu

To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag any 6-inch sandwich between 10 am and 12 pm local time on Tuesday, July 12.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," President for North America at Subway Trevor Haynes said in a press release last week. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience—proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."

Head over to your nearest Subway location during the specified time frame on Tuesday, and you can get any of the new Subway Series sandwiches for free.