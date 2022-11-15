A Subway Vending Machine Full of Grab & Go Sandwiches Could Be In Your Town Soon

Subway continues to innovate. First, the chain created its digital Vault, with sandwiches crafted in partnership with top athletes like Tony Romo, Derek Jeter, and more. Now the innovation has led to a reinterpretation of the classic vending machine experience with a new smart fridge.

In September, Subway installed its first smart fridge at the University of California San Diego. The refrigerator is unattended and stocked daily by the nearby Subway restaurant. Unlike a traditional vending machine, the fridge is equipped with AI that can interact with customers and explain the products inside of it. Got a question about the contents of a turkey sandwich? You can ask the fridge.

There are weight-sensor shelves so that everyone is charged the right amount, and UV-C light sanitation is deployed between every purchase to prevent the spread of germs. The entire experience is contactless and cashless.

"Subway Grab & Go has quickly gained traction as consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day plus shelf life," said Karla Martinez, the director of innovation for non-traditional development, in a press release. "As Subway continues to expand off-premises concepts, guests can expect to find Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges in more convenient everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals."

The new fridges are a part of Subway's larger plan to increase access to non-traditional methods for sandwich purchasing. There are currently 400 Grab & Go locations across North America, with plans for more in the future.