Subway Is Introducing 3 Soups for Fall, Here's How to Get a Discount on Them

Now that the temperatures are dropping, we can officially declare it soup season, and Subway is onboard.

Subway is expanding beyond its traditional menu and introducing three refreshed soup recipes just in time for fall—Broccoli Cheddar, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, and Loaded Baked Potato. And as an added incentive, you can snag a dollar off soups every weekend in October as part of Subway's "Souped Up Weekends."

"We've stepped up our soup at Subway, with three refreshed recipes that will have our guests dreaming of sweater weather after their first sip," Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre said in a statement. "The Subway culinary team spent more than a year in our test kitchen tweaking our recipes to pack even more flavor into our fan-favorite side, and we can't wait for America to taste the difference."