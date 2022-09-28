Subway Is Introducing 3 Soups for Fall, Here's How to Get a Discount on Them
It's officially soup season, y'all!
Now that the temperatures are dropping, we can officially declare it soup season, and Subway is onboard.
Subway is expanding beyond its traditional menu and introducing three refreshed soup recipes just in time for fall—Broccoli Cheddar, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, and Loaded Baked Potato. And as an added incentive, you can snag a dollar off soups every weekend in October as part of Subway's "Souped Up Weekends."
"We've stepped up our soup at Subway, with three refreshed recipes that will have our guests dreaming of sweater weather after their first sip," Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre said in a statement. "The Subway culinary team spent more than a year in our test kitchen tweaking our recipes to pack even more flavor into our fan-favorite side, and we can't wait for America to taste the difference."
The Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup features a rich chicken broth with shredded all-white meat chicken and diced vegetables, while the Broccoli Cheddar is crafted from creamy Cheddar and 100% broccoli florets. The Loaded Baked Potato Soup is brimming with bacon, cream cheese, and red potatoes for a smooth, smoky taste.
Subway has prioritized new as of late. In fact, the mega-chain made over its entire menu with 12 never-before-seen (or eaten) sandwiches. And just earlier this week, the chain added two new sandwiches to its ultra-exclusive online menu, The Vault. Now with the soups, you've got even more menu items to choose from.
