Subway Is Launching a Subscription Service for Half-Off Footlongs in September

Subway is rolling out its very own subscription service, and by purchasing a pass you'll be able to get 50% off one Footlong sub each day in September. The passes will cost $15 and there will only be 10,000 available. In order to be eligible to purchase one, you'll first need to be a Subway MyWay Rewards member. You can purchase the pass through the app or online.

Starting August 24, you'll be able to purchase a Footlong Pass at subwayfootlongpass.com, while supplies last. The confirmation of your purchase can be found in your email. Starting on September 1, you'll receive a daily digital code for 50% off a Footlong sub.

The passes aren't likely to be available for long, so it's best to purchase one as soon as possible. They will be available for sale starting at 8 am ET on August 24. If the passes don't sell out (which they almost certainly will), they will be available until August 26 at 7:59 am ET.

To join the Subway MyWay Rewards program, head to Subway's website and sign up. Not only will it make you eligible to purchase the Footlong subscription, but the rewards program will also hook you up with other deals all year round.