New Low-Calorie Halo Top Milkshakes Are Coming to Subway

There are few things more satisfying than an ice-cold milkshake on a hot summer day. Then again, a steady diet of sweet and rich dairy beverages is not necessarily ideal when you're trying to stick to a beach body diet. Luckily, the folks at Subway are making it possible to indulge (somewhat) guilt-free by offering up a trio of new Halo Top milkshakes made with the ever-popular low-calorie ice cream brand.
Adding a fresh offering to its dessert menu, Subway announced on Monday that it will be testing a three "hand-spun" Halo Top milkshakes in select US markets this summer, making it the first chain to ever serve the popular low-calorie ice cream in milkshake form. You'll have your pick from Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, or Strawberry, each of which contains 350 calories or less and is packed with at least 20 grams of protein.
The lineup will be available in 1,000 locations from July 22 to September 4 in six test markets, including Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
"We are passionate about creating delicious new menu items for our guests that can't be found anywhere else. We share Halo Top's values that taste does not need to be sacrificed to create better-for-you options," Subway's Chief Brand and Innovation Officer Len Van Popering said in a press release. "We are excited to bring this popular brand to our guests in a never-before-seen way that we know they will love."
It's unclear whether Subway has plans to expand availability nationwide at some point, but it's likely they'll only do so if they're selling well in test markets. So, you know, maybe prod your pals in any of those aforementioned locales and tell 'em to buy early and often.
Ditch Your Sprinkles for Candied Egg Yolks
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.