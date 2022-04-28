Subway Adds 3 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway is teaming up with the NFL for its highly anticipated draft, which means you are getting access to new sandwiches inspired by some of the biggest prospective draftees in the league. Today, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Garrett Wilson, and Jordan Davis will be getting drafted into the NFL, and they are having their own sandwiches added to Subway's illustrious Vault Menu.

This is all pretty exciting for the young players. They'll be joining the pro league, and their sandwiches will be on a menu that already includes sandwiches from the minds of some of the greatest athletes in the world. Here are the new sandwiches you can get on the vault menu:



Jordan Davis' sandwich is the “Standout Sub,” which is made with juicy steak and crispy strips of bacon stacked on Artisan Italian bread and then topped with lettuce, tomato, green peppers, pickles, mayo, and Buffalo Sauce.

Garrett Wilson's creation is the "Go Long Sub," made with Oven-Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, bacon, and pepper jack cheese. It's all topped with two scoops of smashed avocado baby spinach, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, and Baja Chipotle Sauce on fresh-backed Hearty Multigrain bread.

Kayvon Thibodeaux's "The Playmaker" comes with deli-sliced Oven-Roasted turkey, Black Forest Ham, hickory-smoked bacon, and pepper jack cheese on Artisan Italian bread. The sandwich is loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeño peppers, buffalo sauce, and creamy peppercorn ranch.



To access The Vault menu items, you must place your order through Subway.com or the Subway app. Other sandwiches on the menu include Russell Wilson's "The Dangerwich," Marshawn Lynch's "The Beef Mode," and Trevor Lawrence's "The Sunshine Sub." Explore the complete menu on Subway's website.