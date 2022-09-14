Subway Adds a New Sandwich and a New Bowl to Its Exclusive Menu

The Subway Vault has two new additions made in partnership with the legendary Derek Jeter and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. You can order both items digitally through the website or the Subway app, but not in stores.

The Grand Salami by Derek Jeter is a big league sub. It comes with oven-roasted turkey, Genoa salami, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, jalapeño peppers, and a bit of oil and red wine vinegar. All of that is stuffed into a freshly baked Hearty Multigrain loaf. In New York City, the footlong sandwich costs $10.80. A Fast Food Post reporter shared they ordered the footlong for $8.39 at their local Subway.

The Avocado Spike Bowl by Gronk is a no-bread situation, like the other No Bready Bowls on the menu. It has lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, green peppers, Monterey cheddar, smashed avocado, and a drizzle of Baja Chipotle Sauce. In Los Angeles, the bowl is available for $8.79.

Find your nearest Subway location through the Subway website.