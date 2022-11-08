Subway Just Added a New Chicken Sandwich to Its Exclusive Vault Menu

Subway's vault is almost as enticing as Disney's at this point. Sure, Disney is locking away various films from our childhood to be released at unexpected times, but Subway is filling its vault with exciting sandwich combinations crafted in partnership with some of the world's most famous athletes. And, unlike Disney, the copyright laws aren't keeping half of Subway's vault locked away from the world.

Now, in addition to sandwiches from Tony Romo, Charles Barkley, Derek Jeter, Stephen Curry, and others, NFL star Patrick Mahomes is joining the all-star lineup. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's No-Look Chicken sandwich comes with Rotisserie-Style Chicken double dressed in Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce. There's a double helping of Monterey Cheddar, served on Artisan Italian Bread.

This new sandwich will only be available through the Subway app or by ordering online, at participating locations across the United States. You can find your nearest Subway at Order.Subway.com and download the app through the chain's website.