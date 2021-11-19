Here's How to Get 15% Off Subway By Signing Up for an App Today

Each year, the president symbolically pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. This year, however, Subway is getting in on the action. The sandwich purveyor is offering 15% off to customers who skip the bird on their footlong.

The deal applies to any sandwich except those made with turkey. Customers must place their order through the app or at Subway.com. Other than that, there's no catch. App users will be sent a promo code to redeem this offer and will be able to use it one time.

If that's not enough incentive, Subway has another offer available to app users. Those who order food for delivery through the Subway app will get an additional 10% off and $0 delivery fee when they checkout. That's a whopping 25% off for app users and no additional delivery fee.

Promo codes will be sent out today, so sign up for the app now. They can be used from November 22 through November 24—just one day before Thanksgiving.