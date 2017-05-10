This 'Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle Prompted Some Ridiculous Guesses

Wheel of Fortune has the strange ability to bring out the inner weirdness in contestants. Whether it's the guy who somehow thought the answer to "A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE" was "A STREETCAR NAKED DESIRE" or the "popsicle bike" guy, the show is occasionally a strange Rorschach test that can bring out Match Game levels of suggestive responses.
However, on Tuesday's episode of Wheel, it wasn't a contestant that had a weird answer, it was viewers hanging out on Twitter. With the phrase at "_ _ CK _T _ORK," wordsmiths on Twitter got to work. Twitter user @twitersgoodboy kicked it off by guessing "SUCK IT DORK."
"SUCK IT DORK" opened the floodgates for some excellent guesses that were definitely not the answer.
Guesses are always aided by counting the available letters.
The online guesses showed bizarre creativity, but the correct answer was "BACK AT WORK" and the contestant didn't struggle with it. The fact that they didn't giggle their way through the response is a good indicate that "SUCK IT DORK" did not occur to the contestant, which is too bad.
