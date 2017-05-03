'Green Juice' Gummy Bears Are an April Fool's Joke Come to Life

Most health food trends look like April Fool's Day jokes that accidentally went into production. With these new green juice gummy bears, that's actually what happened. A rather tepid April Fool's joke had Sugarfina -- purveyors of last summer's trendy rosé-infused gummy bears -- pretending to turn an expensive juice smoothie into candy.
The joke hooked its barbs into the mouths of the health conscious. Sugarfina began getting call after call from customers trying to place an order for the fictional gummies. The company's fictional success prompted them to look into actually producing the gummies for the rabid kale-chomping masses. Sugarfina forged a partnership with the L.A.-based Pressed Juicery to make the gummies a reality.
"We loved the idea of gummy bears inspired by the juice trend, but we had no idea it would be so in demand,” said Sugarfina co-founders Rosie O’Neill and Josh Resnick in a statement.
The gummies are made with a blend of spinach, apple, lemon, and ginger concentrate. That means it has the same tart taste as the juice you get at that place down the street that somehow still isn't a coffee shop. The candy is made with the same health-focus as Pressed Juicery's juices. The gummy bears are fat-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, and contain no artificial colors.
The bears are packaged in various sizes of juice bottles, including a "7-Day Gummy Bear Cleanse" box that is, of course, already sold out.
We look forward to discovering how they actualize next year's April Fool's Day joke of a wheat grass shot for your gummy bears.
