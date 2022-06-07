Summer of Baja Is Back with New Baja Blast Flavors and a Giveaway

Summer of Baja is back for 2022. Mtn Dew is bringing Baja Blast back to stores for the summer, in addition to Baja Blast Zero Sugar, a few new Baja flavors, and a brand new Baja Blast energy drink.

The Summer of Baja beverages will be available at all major retailers and convenience stores, but only for the summer. The two new Baja Blast flavors are Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold. The Baja Gold has a tropical pineapple flavor, while Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast tastes like the original Baja Blast loaded with citicoline, zinc, and caffeine.

Not only can you explore all the new flavors above, but you can also enter to win an exclusive, never before released Baja beverage. The Lost Treasures of Baja Island Sweepstakes has a grand prize of Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive plus additional daily prizes of $1,000. The sweepstakes will offer 19,000 people the opportunity to win the new flavor.

To enter, head to TreasuresOfBajaIsland.com starting on June 13. For a chance to win the daily cash prize of $1,000, you'll need to enter the code that is under the cap of participating Baja Blast flavors. To win the new Baja Blast Deep Dive, you'll need to enter a code from each of the following Baja Blast flavors, Baja Mango Gem, Baja Gold, and either Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar.

"Dew Nation loves Baja Blast, and we believe fans will be happy to have it back at retail. But we also wanted to surprise everyone, which sometimes can be hard to do," said Pat O'Toole, CMO, Mtn Dew, in a press release. "An unreleased Baja flavor to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise Dew Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy Baja Deep Dive as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Mtn Dew Energy drinkers can also enter the contest. Simply enter the UPC on your Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast can at TreasuresOfBajaIsland.com for a chance to win an additional $1,000 daily prize.

Whether you win the sweepstakes, every Baja Blast fan is a winner with all these new Baja flavors available for summer.