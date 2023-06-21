Take a Look at This Year's Summer Solstice Celebration in Stonehenge

The first official day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, which is also the longest day of the year, is a quite obvious reason for celebrations, but for one landmark specifically, it is a huge event.

From yesterday and through this morning, 8,000 people gathered at Stonehenge, the iconic prehistoric stone circle located in southern England which is also a UNESCO-protected world heritage site. The motivation is simple: celebrate the sun on its most important day in a place that, according to the English Heritage, a charity managing several historic sites, is said to have served as a coronation site, a druid temple, or an astronomical computer for solar events and eclipses. The most commonly accepted interpretation, though, "is that of a prehistoric temple aligned with the movements of the sun," the Associated Press reports.

Celebrations started last night and throughout the night, culminating in a gorgeous sunrise that shone through the majestic Stonehenge stones. A variety of people from many different communities gathered for the event, including druids, hippies, pagans, and even local residents as well as tourists. Through drumming, singing, and cheering, people expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the event, turning up in colorful costumes and celebratory props.

"Stonehenge continues to captivate and to bring people together to celebrate the seasons, just as it has done for thousands of years," said Nichola Tasker, director of Stonehenge at English Heritage, the AP reported. "There was a wonderful atmosphere from sunset to sunrise, and everybody enjoyed a very atmospheric morning."

For the occasion, people were allowed to gather inside the stone circle, though climbing on the stones was prohibited. Participants were allowed to bring musical instruments as well, including drums and acoustic guitars, but no sound systems were allowed to the celebration. Additionally, in order to spend the night in comfort, blankets were allowed, but sleeping bags were a no-no. Oh, and no alcohol—just vibes.

According to English Heritage, which organized a livestream for people to participate in the sunset and sunrise celebrations from any part of the world, roughly 154,000 people tuned in to digitally be part of the event.

You can watch the livestream recording right here: