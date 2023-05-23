The Popular U.S. Destinations Where Airfare Hasn't Soared This Summer

Even though airfare is up compared to last summer, some of us are skipping going out to restaurants and even cutting back on groceries in order to afford traveling this summer. And while planning a cheap trip isn't the easiest thing to do late into the game, there are still a few locations where you can visit that have lower-than-average ticket prices.

According to new data from Expedia, the following five US destinations are still offering some affordable flights for summer travel. Specifically, their average flight prices are currently below summer 2022 flights, which isn't the case for most destinations right now.

Orange County, California

Fort Myers, Florida

San Antonio, Texas

Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada



Some good news is that while Hotels.com is reporting a 240% increase in searches for summer stays in the US this year, domestic hotels are still running an average of 15% cheaper than hotel prices abroad. The following locations are all offering hotels for less than an average of $150 a night.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Greenville, South Carolina

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Las Vegas, Nevada

Birmingham, Alabama

Twin Cities, Minnesota



Still itching to head abroad? According to Expedia data, the cheapest European destinations that have an average ticket price of less than $1,000 are:

Barcelona

Lisbon

Reykjavik

Amsterdam

Even with summer travel reaching epic proportions this summer, if you are flexible with where you plan on traveling, you should be able to find a fairly affordable getaway.