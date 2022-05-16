Here's How to Get 20% Off Your Summer Vacation if You Book This Month

If you haven't booked your summer vacation yet, you may be starting to sweat as prices rise and actually booking a trip seems like a far-off reality. But don't worry, it's not too late! With its Expedia Rewards program, Expedia can help you get a significant discount on hotels, vacation packages, and cruises.

It is free to join, and you don't have to jump through any special hoops to get perks. Between May 17 and May 31, you can get 20% off or more on booking certain hotels as an Expedia Rewards member. Just sign up and then begin exploring the options in your desired destination. The price listed will account for the discount and will account for two people sharing the room, according to the fine print.

For packages, the price quoted will be based per person and include the cheapest return flights. Airline tickets will be booked from specific airports and will include all taxes. Just keep in mind that extra fees, such as for baggage, may not be included.

Whether you're looking for a concrete adventure, like in New York City or Los Angeles, or a beachside retreat like in Punta Cana or Miami, this Expedia sale has a little something for everyone. Package discounts can start at $170 for three-night stays.

