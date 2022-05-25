This Returning Summer Water Rosé Subscription Is Year-Round and Has New Perks Now

Summer Water's annual rosé subscription has historically launched as part of a seasonal four-month stint with Winc, but now, the winemaker is breaking off on its own with a totally revamped, year-long program available for anyone.

Summer Water Societé is now giving members more flexibility, customization, and perks all the while keeping them stocked with their favorite pink drink—beyond just one season. And while Winc still owns the brand, it's not the only destination to score your rosé now. You can now sign up for the subscription service directly through Summer Water's site.

Here's what you get with your Summer Water Societé subscription: