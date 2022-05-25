This Returning Summer Water Rosé Subscription Is Year-Round and Has New Perks Now
It may be called Summer Water, but who says we have to reserve sipping to one season?
Summer Water's annual rosé subscription has historically launched as part of a seasonal four-month stint with Winc, but now, the winemaker is breaking off on its own with a totally revamped, year-long program available for anyone.
Summer Water Societé is now giving members more flexibility, customization, and perks all the while keeping them stocked with their favorite pink drink—beyond just one season. And while Winc still owns the brand, it's not the only destination to score your rosé now. You can now sign up for the subscription service directly through Summer Water's site.
Here's what you get with your Summer Water Societé subscription:
- 10% off on every bundle ordered
- 4-packs for $80
- 8-packs for $160
- 12-packs for $216
Membership is entirely free and gives you the option to cancel or change your order preferences at any time. Subscribers will also get exclusive product drops, fun surprises, and free shipping.
"As for the wine itself, it's damn good. Not only is it delicious, but it's vegan, low-sugar, eco-friendly, and guaranteed to bring sunshine," Winc said in a statement to Thrillist last year."With notes of orange peel, pink grapefruit, strawberry, and watermelon, it's perfectly crisp and right on time for a summer day. I personally love it because it is such a light, not-too-sweet rosé perfect for an afternoon by the pool or happy hour drink!"
Shipments include the brand's classic Summer Water Rosé, Keep It Chill (a chillable red), and mini Sumer Water Droplets, all of which can be delivered every one, two, or three months.
And if you're looking for even more Summer Water Rosé fun, you can take a Hudson River Rosé Cruise this summer, too.