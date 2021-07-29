Sunisa Lee Won Gold in the Gymnastics All-Around & Her Family's Reaction Is So Sweet
Get ready for a Thursday afternoon desk cry.
On the heels of Simone Biles's brave withdrawal from the Olympics all-around competition, attention quickly turned to 18-year-old Sunisa Lee for the women's gymnastics all-around. And she did not disappoint. Fresh off a silver in the team final, Lee claimed gold for Team USA.
The Minnesota native became the fifth straight American to earn the title and first-ever Hmong-American athlete to not only compete at the Olympics, but to nab Olympic gold, ESPN reports. And while the feat in of itself is enough to inspire a heartwarming, single-tear moment, her family's reaction back home will send you into a full-blown sob.
Watch it for yourself:
Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade led Lee by just one-tenth of a point leading up to the final rotation on the floor. Though historically Andrade has proven stronger in the event, according to ESPN, she stepped out of bounds twice during the routine—which secured Lee's spot atop the podium. Andrade placed second and ROC's Angelina Melnikova third.
Following the win, Twitter quickly erupted with praise from fellow Olympians—like Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez—and fans alike.
"This is a crazy experience," Lee told TODAY's Hoda Kotb. "Like it doesn't even feel like real life. I'm going to be like, 'Oh my gosh am I an Olympic gold medalist?! No!"
