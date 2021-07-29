Sunisa Lee Won Gold in the Gymnastics All-Around & Her Family's Reaction Is So Sweet

On the heels of Simone Biles's brave withdrawal from the Olympics all-around competition, attention quickly turned to 18-year-old Sunisa Lee for the women's gymnastics all-around. And she did not disappoint. Fresh off a silver in the team final, Lee claimed gold for Team USA.

The Minnesota native became the fifth straight American to earn the title and first-ever Hmong-American athlete to not only compete at the Olympics, but to nab Olympic gold, ESPN reports. And while the feat in of itself is enough to inspire a heartwarming, single-tear moment, her family's reaction back home will send you into a full-blown sob.

Watch it for yourself: