You Can Watch the Los Angeles Sunset from the Comfort of Your Own Couch
We don't all have the privilege of quarantining in a beach side mansion in sunny Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean we can't pretend. Pour that glass of rosé, get comfortable, and tune in for a sunset only Southern California can provide.
The L.A. Tourism & Convention Board is now live streaming the magic hour straight from Venice Beach every single day on its site and social media channels.
"Collectively, we are on our couches, at our kitchen tables, peering out our windows and dreaming for the day we are on the other side of this pandemic," Chief Marketing Officer for Los Angeles Tourism Don Skeoch said in a statement. "Whether a form of escapism or driving inspiration for a future trip, wanderlust is at an all-time high, and we want to bring a taste of Los Angeles to these dreamers while also providing the opportunity to learn something new."
The sunset live stream will air every day from the Hotel Erwin in Venice Beach, starting at 6:45pm. In addition, the Discover Los Angeles site has got special magic hour playlists, virtual backgrounds, and puzzles designed by artist George Townley. You can also catch the stream on Instagram and Facebook.
h/t Travel & Leisure
