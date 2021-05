A Super Blood Moon Eclipse Arrives Early on Wednesday. Here's How to See It.

Where is the Super Blood Moon Eclipse Visible?

Unfortunately, not everyone in the US is going to get a view of totality. Though, it will be at least briefly visible for much of the country.

The eclipse will be best viewed from the west coast for US viewers, as well as Hawaii and Alaska. You'll also have a good view on the western edges of South America, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Australia, and almost anywhere through the Pacific Ocean, per NASA.

If you're eclipse hunting from the contiguous US, you'll be looking to see the eclipse in the early morning hours of May 26, just before sunrise. In the west, you'll be able to see the entirety of the total eclipse. As you move eastward, you'll see less and less of the full event. If you're in the northeastern parts of the country, you're unlikely to see much at all. Though, no matter where you are in the world, you will see a supermoon.

Since the moon will be setting, you're going to want a spot with a clear view along the horizon to be sure you get to see as much as possible before the moon sets and the sun rises. Time and Date has a tool to let you know when totality might be visible in your city. If you've got a view of the eclipse, don't miss it. This is one of the highlights of 2021's stargazing calendar.