A Super Blood Moon Eclipse Arrives Early on Wednesday. Here's How to See It.
It's been about two and a half years since our last total lunar eclipse.
The way it's been labeled, it'd be fair to assume that the super blood moon eclipse heralds the dawn of a doomsday prophecy in the latest fantasy series. As far as I know, that's not what's happening the morning of May 26. Here is what's happening.
May's full moon will be the second of three consecutive supermoons, and, for the first time in two and a half years, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the US. In fact, it's happening during the full moon that will be closest to Earth for the entire year. The last time a total lunar eclipse occurred when the moon was at its closest approach, its perigee, was back in 2015, per EarthSky.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon sits entirely in the darkest part of Earth's shadow, its umbra. It can often take on a ruddy red hue during the event due to how the sun's light filter's through our planet's atmosphere. Totality, when the moon is fully in the Earth's shadow, lasts just a short amount of time, about 15 minutes. However, for around an hour and a half before and after totality, there will be a partial lunar eclipse, during which you can see Earth's shadow slide across the moon.
Where is the Super Blood Moon Eclipse Visible?Unfortunately, not everyone in the US is going to get a view of totality. Though, it will be at least briefly visible for much of the country.
The eclipse will be best viewed from the west coast for US viewers, as well as Hawaii and Alaska. You'll also have a good view on the western edges of South America, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, Australia, and almost anywhere through the Pacific Ocean, per NASA.
If you're eclipse hunting from the contiguous US, you'll be looking to see the eclipse in the early morning hours of May 26, just before sunrise. In the west, you'll be able to see the entirety of the total eclipse. As you move eastward, you'll see less and less of the full event. If you're in the northeastern parts of the country, you're unlikely to see much at all. Though, no matter where you are in the world, you will see a supermoon.
Since the moon will be setting, you're going to want a spot with a clear view along the horizon to be sure you get to see as much as possible before the moon sets and the sun rises. Time and Date has a tool to let you know when totality might be visible in your city. If you've got a view of the eclipse, don't miss it. This is one of the highlights of 2021's stargazing calendar.