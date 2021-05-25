A Super Blood Moon Eclipse Arrives Early on Wednesday. Here's How to See It.

The way it's been labeled, it'd be fair to assume that the super blood moon eclipse heralds the dawn of a doomsday prophecy in the latest fantasy series. As far as I know, that's not what's happening the morning of May 26. Here is what's happening.

May's full moon will be the second of three consecutive supermoons, and, for the first time in two and a half years, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in the US. In fact, it's happening during the full moon that will be closest to Earth for the entire year. The last time a total lunar eclipse occurred when the moon was at its closest approach, its perigee, was back in 2015, per EarthSky.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon sits entirely in the darkest part of Earth's shadow, its umbra. It can often take on a ruddy red hue during the event due to how the sun's light filter's through our planet's atmosphere. Totality, when the moon is fully in the Earth's shadow, lasts just a short amount of time, about 15 minutes. However, for around an hour and a half before and after totality, there will be a partial lunar eclipse, during which you can see Earth's shadow slide across the moon.