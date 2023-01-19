Here's How Much It Will Cost to Go to the 2023 Super Bowl

If you want to see the 2023 Super Bowl in person, as opposed from the comfort of your couch, you need to start planning and budgeting right now. Because, according to new data from Hopper and Vivid Seats, sitting in the Phoenix stadium won't be cheap.

Vivid Seats reports that the average cost of a ticket to the Super Bowl is $5,911 and that the cheapest seat will set you back $4,489. So that's the first major cost you'll need to account for. But of course, that's not all. Flights to Phoenix from across the country are averaging at $375 per roundtrip ticket around the date of the Big Game. That price is expected to increase rapidly as the game date (the weekend of February 12) gets closer and closer.

For a place to stay, hotels will cost you about $575 a night inside the Phoenix metropolitan area. If you are considering a rental home instead, two-bedroom rental homes are averaging $462 per night.

But if you are looking to save some money, Hopper and Vivid Seats have a few pointers. You can save up to $500 on your trip by traveling between February 11 and February 14. The date flexibility can save you money on flights and hotels. Another tip? Unsurprisingly, the sooner you book your flight, the less you'll be paying.

Once you have everything booked, here are a few tips for staying safe during what is sure to be a pretty chaotic weekend:

Don't share photos of your tickets online—this is an easy way for scammers to get information and copy your ticket.

Don’t buy tickets from third parties or through social media. Only buy from trusted websites with secure platforms.

If you purchase tickets through a website with an app, make sure to download it and make sure you keep any digital tickets downloaded on your phone so you don't have to worry about signals at the busy stadium.

Make sure to check the stadium rules about what you can and cannot bring in — can you bring in purses or bags?

For all of Hopper and Vivid's travel tips for Super Bowl weekend, you can check out this comprehensive travel guide.