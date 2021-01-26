This Year's Super Bowl Will Likely Have the Lowest Attendance in History

It should come as no surprise that Super Bowl LV -- that's the one taking place this year -- will have the lowest attendance of any Super Bowl in history, per the New York Times. It's certainly not a reflection of demand for the event which sells out every year. Attendance will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It hasn't been clear for most of the season how many people would be allowed to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, which is set to take place on February 7, 2021. The NFL has announced that it plans to host around 22,000 fans at Super Bowl LV, which is low, but also probably higher than many people expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That attendance number includes 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who are being given free tickets from the NFL. That leaves about 14,500 paid tickets for the game set to take place between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the reigning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. The league says that all of the healthcare works have received both of their vaccination doses, most of which will come from the Tampa and central Florida area. Others will be picked from the communities around every NFL team.

Those numbers do not include another 2,000 people who will be in luxury seats, according to the New York Times.

That total brings Raymond James Stadium to just under a third of its full capacity. All of the fans in attendance will be put through the same protocols that fans were put through during the regular season. That includes mandatory masks and social distancing enforced through seating pods in the stadium. Fans in attendance will be given masks and hand sanitizer when they arrive.

It's going to make for a different feel inside the stadium, where we're used to seeing a large crowd gathering for the game, during the half-time show, and parties around the stadium.