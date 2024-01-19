Here's What a Trip to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Will Cost You

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching. While we don't know who will be playing yet, we do know when and where it will take place. Super Bowl LVIII will take place on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For most of us, we just need to know what channel the game will be on, and what time. But for the dedicated fans among us, you won't be taking in the Usher halftime show from the comfort of your couch. No, you'll be in Vegas, seated at the stadium, watching the whole thing live.

But what do the logistics of that look like?

Priceline shared with Thrillist a breakdown of the costs of getting to Vegas in time for the big game. There's, unfortunately, no ultra cheap secret trick in order to score cheap flights or hotels. But we've got the insider scoop on average flight prices, hotel prices, and the ways you can find better deals with a bit of maneuvering.

On average, roundtrip flights to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport are 88% higher this year for Super Bowl weekend than they were during the same time period in 2023. The average price to fly into Vegas is $319. Hotel prices have increased even more, with a 125% surge in price compared to last year. The average price of hotels for Super Bowl weekend is $470. As we get closer to the date, an increase in hotel searches will likely continue to drive up prices.

For travel dates between February 9—11, these are the average roundtrip flight costs from 10 US cities:

Seattle: $207

Dallas: $323

San Antonio, Texas: $215

Chicago: $292

Atlanta: $639

St Louis: $280

Tampa, Florida: $419

Albuquerque, New Mexico: $81

Burbank, California: $110

Charleston, South Carolina: $120



According to Priceline, there's no time to dawdle when it comes to booking either. If you're still on the fence about going, the sooner you commit, the more likely you will be able to save money.

"If your favorite team is doing well, or if you're even thinking about going to the Super Bowl, start looking for hotels now," Christina Bennett, Priceline's consumer travel expert, told Thrillist. "Both demand and prices will continue to increase as the game nears and the final teams are determined."

Of course, all of these prices pale in comparison to the biggest expense of any Super Bowl trip. The cost of the tickets to see the game itself. As of this writing, the cheapest tickets available start at around $8,500 apiece, so any savings on other elements of your trip could go a long way toward making the experience more affordable.

One way to lower costs? Get out of Sin City for your stay. Priceline reports that Boulder City, Nevada has cheaper average prices, with $221 per night costs during the Super Bowl weekend.