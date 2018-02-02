Entertainment

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Discounted Food for the Super Bowl

By Published On 02/02/2018 By Published On 02/02/2018
Super Bowl food deal 2018
Courtesy of Pizza Hut

The Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake's halftime show, and the inevitable deluge of dilly dillys will arrive on Sunday. Nothing goes hand-in-hand with the Super Bowl like eating piles of greasy food and a mind-boggling number of chicken wings

If you're going to gorge on pizza and buffalo everything, you're probably hoping to find a deal or two. And good news: deals can definitely be found, whether you're eating alone or everyone in the neighborhood. Here are a few of the best Super Bowl deals on food you'll find this weekend.

Free Food for the Super Bowl

Pizza Hut
The deal: You can't claim this one during the Super Bowl, but there's a freebie on the line when the game starts. If you download the Hut Rewards app before kick-off and the fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history is scored (14 seconds) you're getting a free medium two-topping pizza.
When: Claim the free pizza between February 8 and February 11

Wawa
The deal: Eagles fans, antagonists, and the apathetic can enjoy the Eagles success on Sunday. Wawa is giving out a free coffee of any size from morning until kickoff at 6:30pm ET. Unfortunately, it's limited to Wawas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.
When: February 4

Food Discounts for the Super Bowl

Applebee's
The deal: The bar and grill is offering $1 Bahama Mamas. No catch. No other purchase required. It's just cheap drinks. 
When: Every day in February

Wienerschnitzel
The deal: The hot dog joint is offering 25 mini dogs for $5. Each person can have up to four wiener orders during the day of the game.
When: February 4

Pizza Ranch
The deal: Get 50% off a second large pizza when you buy one at full price. Or you could just get a large pizza for the price of a medium using these coupons
When: Through March 31

Red Robin
The deal: If you order customized burgers to-go from Red Robin's Gourmet Burger Bar, you'll get a free $10 gift card. If you're not going all out, you can still get a 20% discount on all to-go orders over the weekend.
When: February 2 through February 4

Toppers
The deal: Any Uber or Lyft driver (proof needed) in Minnesota can get a free 9-inch pizza. The promotion aims to deliver pizza to those who are delivering people to the game in downtown Minneapolis.
When: February 4

super bowl food deals
Applebee's

Hungry Howie's
The deal: Order a large one-topping pizza and get a medium pizza for just $1 if you place the order online or through the Hungry Howie's app with the code "MEDIUM1." However, you have to sign up for the Hungry Howie Club, which is free.
When: Through February 4

Pizza Patrón
The deal: The Latin-inspired pizza chain is offering two large pizzas with a 2-liter soda for just $16.99 in the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday.
When: January 29 through February 4

Green Mill
The deal: You're probably dropping in here for the deep dish pizza, but if you're happy with a regular, you can get a large two-topping pizza and an order of wings for $19.99 on takeout or delivery. (Normally $28.49.)
When: No end date listed

Fresh Brothers
The deal: Preorder your game day meal from the California-based pizza shop, and you'll get 10% off your order with the code "SUPER18."
When: Order by February 3

Davanni's
The deal: The Minnesota-based pizza and hoagie joint is offering up a large one-topping pizza and four-piece garlic cheese bread for $18. Or, if you're watching the game with friends, you can get 15% off a hoagie party tray on the day of the game.
When: Through February 4

Deals on Super Bowl Catering

P.F. Chang's
The deal: Take 15% off takeout and delivery orders with the code "BIGGAME."
When: February 4

Brio Tuscan Grille
The deal: Get $10 off a to-go order of $30 off more with the code "FORTHEGAME" or $25 off an order of $100 or more with the code "SCOREBIG."
When: Through February 4

Bravo! Italian
The deal: Get $25 off any order of $100 or more with the code "SCOREBIG." If you're ordering in-store, just mention it to the cashier.
When: Through February 4

Wing Zone
The deal: All preorders for the Super Bowl get 10 free boneless wings.
When: By February 1

Giordano's
The deal: If you're in Minnesota but didn't drop $10,000 on tickets to the game, you can get 25% off an order of $52 or more. To get the deal, text "BIGGAME25" to 299-89 and you'll get instructions on redeeming the deal.
When: February 4

Check out the best bars to watch Super Bowl LII in Boston, ChicagoLas Vegas, Los AngelesMinneapolis, Philadelphia & San Francisco.

