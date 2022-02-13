Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the Super Bowl

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

The Super Bowl will be closer to normal this year. There will be fans, there will be commercials, and there will be impressive spreads at homes all over the country. The strangest thing about this year's game might be that Tom Brady isn't there and that you'll have to choose to watch it over the Olympics. Even without the league's resident quadragenarian, there will be a whole lot of food deals in the mix. If you're looking to bring in a little help for your spread, restaurants are making it easy. Local restaurants and big chains all over the US will be serving up big discounts on meals, delivery, and catering. You're going to have the option of ordering deals from places like Applebee's, Papa John's, Popeyes, Wendy's, and many other restaurants. We're making it easy so you can focus on the game. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Super Bowl Sunday.

Free Food on Super Bowl Sunday McDonald's

The deal: Get a free 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets with any purchase of at least $15 through McDelivery with DoorDash. Use the code "KICKOFF."

When: Through February 13 Popeyes

The deal: Buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo—Classic or Spicy—and you'll get a medium Chicken Sandwich Combo on the house.

When: Through February 17 7-Eleven

The deal: Get a free large pizza when you order through the 7NOW delivery app. No purchase is required, but you might have a basket fee if you don't hit a delivery minimum or a delivery fee if you're not a 7NOW Gold Pass subscriber.

When: February 13 Applebee's

The deal: Grab 20 free boneless wings with any purchase of at least $40 for delivery or To-Go. Use the code "BIGGAME22."

When: February 13 Wendy's

The deal: Get a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of at least $15 through DoorDash.

When: February 12-20 Burger King

The deal: Get BOGO Whoppers through Grubhub when you hit the $18 order minimum.

When: Through February 13 Noodles & Co.

The deal: Rewards members get a free order of Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs with any purchase.

When: February 13-14 Wendy's

The deal: Buy any breakfast sandwich to get a free drink. Any drink. That includes coffee, soda, Dave's Craft Lemonades, or Frosty-ccinos. Just use the app to order

When: Through February 20

Qdoba

The deal: Get free chips and dip when your Grubhub order hits the $25 minimum.

When: Through February 13 Auntie Anne's

The deal: It's got a Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder through Super Bowl Sunday. It'll run you $46. If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you'll get a $5 bonus for a future order when you get this pack.

When: Through February 13 D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

The deal: Get 20% off your entire order with the code "9045."

When: February 13 Whole Foods

The deal: Take 15% off Cocktail Meatballs or tortilla chips and queso, 20% off sushi rolls, or a $10 18-inch pizza. Prime members get an extra 10% off on those items.

When: Through February 15 Pollo Campero

The deal: Use the code "RUSH25" to trim $5 off an order of at least $25.

When: Through February 14 PDQ

The deal: If you pre-order for the Super Bowl and are a MyPDQ Point member, you can get 12 free crispy tenders when you order 12. It'll run you $20. Use the code "BigGame."

When: Start ordering on February 1 for pick up on February 12 or 13 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.

When: Ongoing PDQ

The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders.

When: Ongoing Yogurtland

The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.

When: through February 14 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Take $5 off a Grubhub order of at least $15.

When: Through February 14 McAlister's Deli

The deal: An order of at least $20 through Grubhub will get you $5 off the meal.

When: Through February 14

Free Delivery on Super Bowl Sunday Wendy's

The deal: Order through the Wendy's mobile app to get a $0 delivery fee.

When: February 12-13 Red Lobster

The deal: Grab free delivery on To Go orders placed through the Red Lobster website on Super Bowl Sunday.

When: February 13 Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The deal: Get free delivery on individual or catering orders of at least $20.

When: February 13 Auntie Anne's

The deal: Get free delivery on any online order of at least $15.

When: Through February 15 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when you order at least $20 of Italian comestibles through Grubhub.

When: Through February 13 Checkers

The deal: Order $20 worth of Checkers through Grubhub and get a $0 delivery fee.

When: Through February 13 Sbarro

The deal: Get a $0 delivery when hit the $20 minimum on Grubhub.

When: Through February 13 Subway

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when you hit the $15 order minimum.

When: Through February 13

Local Deals on Super Bowl Sunday Corner Bakery - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Rewards members at the Los Angeles location can get a free coffee or hot tea with any purchase on Valentine's Day. That's less about Cupid's birthday and more about recovering from a long night of Super Bowl parties.

When: February 14 Emjay - Los Angeles, California

The deal: If the Rams win the Super Bowl, the weed delivery company will sell joints for a penny in LA.

When: Through Wednesday at midnight