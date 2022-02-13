Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the Super Bowl

The spread is a crucial part of the Super Bowl experience. Here's your guide to the best deals you'll find.

By Dustin Nelson

Updated on 2/13/2022 at 5:39 PM

Photo by Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

The Super Bowl will be closer to normal this year. There will be fans, there will be commercials, and there will be impressive spreads at homes all over the country. The strangest thing about this year's game might be that Tom Brady isn't there and that you'll have to choose to watch it over the Olympics

Even without the league's resident quadragenarian, there will be a whole lot of food deals in the mix. If you're looking to bring in a little help for your spread, restaurants are making it easy. Local restaurants and big chains all over the US will be serving up big discounts on meals, delivery, and catering. You're going to have the option of ordering deals from places like Applebee's, Papa John's, Popeyes, Wendy's, and many other restaurants. 

We're making it easy so you can focus on the game. Here are the best food deals you'll find on Super Bowl Sunday. 

Free Food on Super Bowl Sunday

McDonald's 
The deal: Get a free 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets with any purchase of at least $15 through McDelivery with DoorDash. Use the code "KICKOFF."
When: Through February 13

Popeyes
The deal: Buy a Chicken Sandwich Combo—Classic or Spicy—and you'll get a medium Chicken Sandwich Combo on the house. 
When: Through February 17

7-Eleven
The deal: Get a free large pizza when you order through the 7NOW delivery app. No purchase is required, but you might have a basket fee if you don't hit a delivery minimum or a delivery fee if you're not a 7NOW Gold Pass subscriber. 
When: February 13

Applebee's
The deal: Grab 20 free boneless wings with any purchase of at least $40 for delivery or To-Go. Use the code "BIGGAME22."
When: February 13

Wendy's
The deal: Get a free Hot Honey Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of at least $15 through DoorDash. 
When: February 12-20

Burger King
The deal: Get BOGO Whoppers through Grubhub when you hit the $18 order minimum. 
When: Through February 13

Noodles & Co. 
The deal: Rewards members get a free order of Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs with any purchase. 
When: February 13-14

Wendy's
The deal: Buy any breakfast sandwich to get a free drink. Any drink. That includes coffee, soda, Dave's Craft Lemonades, or Frosty-ccinos. Just use the app to order
When: Through February 20

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Food Deals on Super Bowl Sunday

Jimmy John's
The deal: Use the code "SAVEON2" to get a sandwich at half-price when you buy another one through the app. 
When: Through February 14

Papa John's
The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.
When: Through March 13

Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature. 
When: Ongoing

Wendy's
The deal: Get a free medium order of fries through the mobile app with any purchase. You can get the deal once a week through the end of the deal. 
When: Through February 27

Wendy's
The deal: Buy one Made to Crave burger and you can get a second Made to Crave burger for $1 through the app. 
When: Through February 28

Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Trim $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "SCOREBIG22."
When: February 13

Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options. 
When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with a three-topping pizza and Dips & Twists will run you just $8. 
When: Ongoing

Taco Bell
The deal: Hit the $20 minimum and you can get 20% off your order through Grubhub. 
When: February 13

Panda Express
The deal: Get a Family Meal (three entrées and two sides) for $29 with a $0 delivery fee. 
When: February 13

Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Get 56 wings for $56 when you dine-in or carry out. 
When: February 13

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $30 and you'll get a free cheese pizza. 
When: Through February 13

7-Eleven
The deal: In-store, you can mix and match any three slices of pizza, Taquitos, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers for $3. 
When: February 13

Pieology
The deal: Get $5 off a $25 order when you use the code "BIGGAME22" in-store or online.
When: February 12-13

Wendy's
The deal: When you order through Grubhub, you can take 25% off any order of at least $15. 
When: Through February 14

Papa Gino's
The deal: Take 25% off any online pizza order with the code "9044."
When: February 13

Moe's Southwest Grill
The deal: Order through the Moe Rewards app to get $5 off a Meal Kit order. Use the code "MEALKIT5."
When: Through February 13

Blaze Pizza
The deal: Grab two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32. You can also get a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95 if you're ordering carryout. 
When: February 13

Rusty Bucket
The deal: For the first time, Rusty Bucket is open during the Super Bowl and will offer happy hour deals from 6 pm to close. That includes half-off pizzas and apps, $5 Juicy Lucys, and a dollar off beer, wine, and cocktails. 
When: February 13

Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Get two Chicken Fried entrées for $22 with your pick of two Fixin's. 
When: Through March 8

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Take $20 off any catering or pick-up order of at least $100 on Super Bowl Sunday. 
When: February 13

Peter Piper Pizza
The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24. 
When: Through February 13

Photo courtesy of Qdoba

Qdoba
The deal: Get free chips and dip when your Grubhub order hits the $25 minimum.
When: Through February 13

Auntie Anne's
The deal: It's got a Game Day Snack Pack with two Pretzel Buckets, six dips, and a Snack Stadium holder through Super Bowl Sunday. It'll run you $46. If you're a Pretzel Perks member, you'll get a $5 bonus for a future order when you get this pack.
When: Through February 13

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
The deal: Get 20% off your entire order with the code "9045."
When: February 13

Whole Foods
The deal: Take 15% off Cocktail Meatballs or tortilla chips and queso, 20% off sushi rolls, or a $10 18-inch pizza. Prime members get an extra 10% off on those items.
When: Through February 15

Pollo Campero
The deal: Use the code "RUSH25" to trim $5 off an order of at least $25. 
When: Through February 14

PDQ
The deal: If you pre-order for the Super Bowl and are a MyPDQ Point member, you can get 12 free crispy tenders when you order 12. It'll run you $20. Use the code "BigGame." 
When: Start ordering on February 1 for pick up on February 12 or 13

Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards. 
When: Ongoing

PDQ
The deal: Sign up for MyPDQ Points and you'll get three free chicken tenders. 
When: Ongoing

Yogurtland
The deal: Get a $5 bonus gift card when you buy an eGift card of at least $25. Those bonus cards will be valid from February 15 through March 15.
When: through February 14

Auntie Anne's
The deal: Take $5 off a Grubhub order of at least $15. 
When: Through February 14

McAlister's Deli
The deal: An order of at least $20 through Grubhub will get you $5 off the meal. 
When: Through February 14

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Free Delivery on Super Bowl Sunday

Wendy's
The deal: Order through the Wendy's mobile app to get a $0 delivery fee. 
When: February 12-13

Red Lobster
The deal: Grab free delivery on To Go orders placed through the Red Lobster website on Super Bowl Sunday. 
When: February 13

Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: Get free delivery on individual or catering orders of at least $20. 
When: February 13

Auntie Anne's
The deal: Get free delivery on any online order of at least $15. 
When: Through February 15

Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when you order at least $20 of Italian comestibles through Grubhub.
When: Through February 13

Checkers
The deal: Order $20 worth of Checkers through Grubhub and get a $0 delivery fee. 
When: Through February 13

Sbarro
The deal: Get a $0 delivery when hit the $20 minimum on Grubhub. 
When: Through February 13

Subway
The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee when you hit the $15 order minimum. 
When: Through February 13

Local Deals on Super Bowl Sunday

Corner Bakery - Los Angeles, California
The deal: Rewards members at the Los Angeles location can get a free coffee or hot tea with any purchase on Valentine's Day. That's less about Cupid's birthday and more about recovering from a long night of Super Bowl parties.
When: February 14

Emjay - Los Angeles, California
The deal: If the Rams win the Super Bowl, the weed delivery company will sell joints for a penny in LA
When: Through Wednesday at midnight

Want more food deals?

