Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Food for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is about many things. Yes, one of them is football. But scores of people also tune in for funny, sometimes moving commercials. Others like any excuse to have a beer with friends. That's all fair. However, lost in the shuffle is the food. This is, generally speaking, not a night for the finest food in town. It's a night for serving up the best damn wings, pizza, and dip money can buy. (As long as "money" is a $20 bill.)
Sometimes (err... often?) the finest food for a Super Bowl party isn't the food you make but the food you pick up before your guests arrive. (Though, there are definitely delicious, easy options if you want to make the food, too.) Nonetheless, feeding the block can get expensive. So, here are the best food deals you're going to find for Super Bowl weekend.
Food Deals for the Super Bowl
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: Have you, as a point of pride, always wanted to tell friends you once ate two dozen corn dogs? Here's your chance to fudge the truth. For Super Bowl Sunday, Wienerschnitzel is offering 25 mini corn dogs for just $5 with a maximum of four orders per person, Doug.
When: February 3
El Pollo Loco
The deal: Get a free order of fire-grilled chicken nachos with the purchase of any family meal. Just present this coupon.
When: February 3
Chili's
The deal: Use the code "BIGGAME" to get free gameday delivery from Bite Squad on Sunday. Minimum order must be at least $20.
When: February 3
Marie Callender's
The deal: The restaurant's Whole Pie-To-Go is back. Take your pick of more than 20 kinds of pie that will start at just $7.99 for an entire tin.
When: Through February 28
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Take 20% off an order of $20 or more with the code "TOUCHDOWN20."
When: Through February 4 at 3am
On the Border
The deal: Dine-in to get endless soft or crunchy tacos for just $8.99. How endless is endless? There's only one way to find out.
When: For a limited time
Wingstop
The deal: Pre-order your wings and you'll get a coupon code for five free boneless wings. (You know, adult chicken nuggets!) You can use the coupon from February 4-7.
When: Before February 3
Dunkin'
The deal: Stop in for a 10-pack of Munchkins donut holes for just two bucks.
When: For a limited time
CREAM
The deal: All LA locations are offering 25% off a blue and gold ice cream cone inspired by the Rams. (The gold is a Captain Crunch topping.) Select locations across the country will also offer 20% off catering boxes with 12 ice cream sandwiches.
When: Through February 3
Cardigan Donuts
The deal: Get 25% off your order if you show up in NFL gear.
When: February 2
Brother Jimmy's
The deal: Both Manhattan locations are offering an open bar if you watch the game at the restaurant. The $45 package includes unlimited Coors Light, hot wings, rib tips, hush puppies, and fries. The $65 package is all that plus an open bar, nachos, mini burgers, and pulled pork sliders.
When: February 3
7-Eleven
The deal: With the 7NOW delivery app, you can take care of your post-game needs on Monday. For just $0.53 (because, you know, Super Bowl LIII), you can get tissues for your tears, Advil for your hangover, Gatorade, soda, candy, and chips.
When: February 4
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: BJ's is going to help you nurse that Monday hangover. Get free delivery through DoorDash and a free chocolate chunk Pizookie on orders of at least $19.95 with the code "PIZOOKIE."
When: February 4
Potbelly
The deal: Get a free cup of chili or soup with the purchase of an entrée, as long as you're a Potbelly Perks member.
When: Through February 3
Food Deals on Party Orders for the Super Bowl
Panda Express
The deal: Take $10 off one or $25 off two Family Feast orders with the promo code "TOUCHDOWN."
When: January 21-February 3
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Get free delivery on catering orders of at least $99. Your order has to be placed at least 24 hours in advance, however.
When: February 3
Bojangles
The deal: Get your chicken party on with a 50-piece Chicken Supremes platter for $49.99. It comes with 12 dipping sauces.
When: February 3
Giordano's
The deal: Take 25% off an online order of $50 or more with the code "SUPER25."
When: February 3
Melt Shop
The deal: Get 25% off your online catering order of at least $100 with the code "Superbowl53."
When: Through February 4
Sonny's BBQ
The deal: Order in advance for the Super Bowl and get a 25 smoked wings for $21.99 or two pounds of pork with 12 slider buns for $21.99.
When: Orders must be for February 3
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Order a party spread for at least 20 people and the Flats will hook you up with a free Churro Bash. (That's 24 churros, in case you aren't familiar with the numeral "Bash.")
When: Order must be placed by February 2
Auntie Anne's
The deal: If you need pretzels, you know where to go. Get any two Pretzel Buckets with 10 dips for $45.
When: Through February 3
El Fenix
The deal: If your catering order hits at least $150, you get a dozen cheese enchiladas for free.
When: Through February 3
Pizza Deals for the Super Bowl
Papa John's
The deal: Order at least $20 worth of pizza (and sign up for Papa Rewards) by February 3 and you'll get a free large two-topping pizza.
When: Redeemable starting February 4
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Get a free slice of pizza through the Pilot Flying J app. Just download or open the app while the deal is on to get yourself a nice slice o' freebie.
When: February 3-10
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Grab three medium one-topping pizzas for $12. Boom. Instant party.
When: February 3
Pizza Patrón
The deal: The shop is getting its Super Bowl deal running early. Pick up any two large pizzas and fresh QuesoStix with Marinara Dip for $19.39. Alternatively, you can grab two XL one-topping pizzas, 12 wings, a Fresh Dip, and QuesoStix for $29.39. There's also a serious party pack available with three large pizzas, 24 wings, 5 fresh dips, and QuesoStix for $49.39.
When: Through February 3
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "MEDIUM1" to get hooked up.
When: Ongoing
7-Eleven
The deal: Order through the 7-Eleven delivery app, 7NOW, and you can get a $3 pizza delivered right to your face. It also offers beer and wine delivery in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, and Washington, DC.
When: February 1-3
Food You Can Win Because of the Super Bowl
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Everyone in the country is getting free wings if the Super Bowl goes to overtime. Details here.
When: Redeemable February 18, 4-7pm
Hardee's
The deal: If the Super Bowl features a pick-six (an interception returned for a touchdown), everyone in the country can get a free sausage biscuit.
When: Redeemable February 8, 7-10am
Pizza Hut
The deal: Pizza Hut is delivering pizzas. It's going to reward someone for delivering babies. Have a baby born after kickoff? Post a photo of the newborn on Twitter with the time of birth, the @PizzaHut tag, and the #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery and #promotion hashtags. You could win a free year of pizza.
When: February 3
Oikos Yogurt
The deal: If the Rams and Patriots combine for 1,000 yards or more, you're getting hooked you up with yogurt. Head to this site if the teams hit the mark, and grab a coupon for a free 5.3-ounce cup of Oikos Triple Zero Greek yogurt, redeemable at stores in 41 states.
When: Redeemable February 25 through March 4
