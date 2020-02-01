Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food During the Super Bowl

There's no getting around the fact that the food consumed the night of February 2 is every bit as important as the actual game being played. Whether your flying solo or hosting a party, there are absolutely essential foods for any Super Bowl party.
You are more than welcome to go all-in and make dip, buffalo wings, tater skins, sliders... and everything else people expect while watching football. Your party will be way better because of it. However, that's pretty damn time-consuming. The alternative is to take advantage of the loads of food deals available on Super Bowl Sunday. Restaurants in just about every US city are offering deals to make your Super Bowl viewing experience both delicious and stress-free. You'll find deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Olive Garden, and many other restaurants. (If you're looking for Super Bowl pizza deals, we've got those in a totally separate post because there are some many of them.)
To keep things easy on a busy day, we've collected the best food deals available for the Super Bowl. You're going to have to bring your own paper towels and/or Hunger Harness, though.
Free Food for the Super Bowl
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Like it does every year, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free snack-size order of wings if the Super Bowl goes to overtime. However, you won't be able to get those wings until February 17.
When: February 2, free food on February 17
Hooters
The deal: To troll Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters is offering almost the same deal as its rival. If the Super Bowl goes to overtime, you can get a free six-piece order of chicken wings on the spot.
When: February 2
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
The deal: The red and yellow chains are partnering with Beyond Meat to offer a freebie the day after the big game. Stop in and say "Beyond the Game" to get a free Beyond Meat menu item with the purchase of any large drink (that includes coffee).
When: February 3
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Stop in today for a free taste of the new Flavor of the Month, the Date Night. It's a very small cup, but it's also very free.
When: February 2, 3-7pm
Food Deals for the Super Bowl
Applebee's
The deal: The "neighborhood" chain is going to drop 1.6 million free Classic Boneless Wings on the day of the big game. The code "FREEWINGS" will get your 40 free ones with every delivery order of at least $40. Though, once 40,000 orders have been placed with free wings, the deal will be shut off.
When: February 2
Whole Foods
The deal: Prime members can take advantage of specials for the Super Bowl. Made-in-house dips, salsas, and guacamoles are 35% off. Also, large organic avocados are two for $3 and marinated or seasoned chicken wings are just $2.99 a pound.
When: Through February 4
Smashburger
The deal: Of equal importance to the more-hyped Super Bowl, today is National Tater Tot Day, Napoleon Dynamite's favorite day of the year. Celebrate with a free regular side of tots with the purchase of a burger at participating locations.
When: February 2
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: The San Francisco-loving shop is offering any sandwich for $5.49(er) when you purchase a drink. Alternatively, you can get 20% off a catering order when you order in-store or through the mobile app.
When: February 2
Sonny's BBQ
The deal: For just $21.99 you can get a "Grab & Go Kit," which is only available for the Super Bowl. It comes with 25 smoked wings or DIY sliders. You have to place your order at least 48 hours in advance to have it ready for game time.
When: February 2
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: The Super Bowl isn't far off now. Preorder your goods. Get $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "429659."
When: January 31 - February 14
Panda Express
The deal: Order a Panda Express Family Feast and use the code "SCOREBIG" to get $10 off the order. That can include its new Firecracker Shrimp.
When: January 24 - February 2
Kona Grill
The deal: Starting February 2, you can order a tailgate special for $99. It includes two orders each of Chicken Satay, Kona Sliders, Lettuce Wraps, Potstickers, and Flatbread (two pepperoni and four Margherita).
When: February 2
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Farm Burger
The deal: Get yourself eight sliders, kale slaw, and fries for $39.99 today only. The restaurant says it serves four, but no one will judge if you're going to eat it all yourself.
When: February 2
Quiznos
The deal: If you're a Toasty Points member, you'll get 10% off catering orders today.
When: February 2
Main Event
The deal: It's not a food deal, but for Super Bowl LIV, Main Event is offering 54% off all activities when you buy a $10 game card. Moreover, if the final score of the game includes a 54, everyone will get free activities and games on February 5.
When: February 2
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Order an ice cream cake for your valentine. You'll get $3 off a cake of at least $15 with the code "be mine."
When: February 1-14
Other Food Deals Available the Day of the Super Bowl
Olive Garden
The deal: Olive Garden has made its $5 Take Home promotion a permanent offer. When you order an entrée in-restaurant, you can get up to five $5 Take Home orders to go along with your order. Olive Garden, however, will not clean out your office microwave when you reheat it for lunch the next day. That's on you.
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, join up, then after your first order through the app you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That'd be 30% off the usual price, for those keeping track at home.
When: Ongoing
El Fenix
The deal: Grab a Fiesta Burrito -- your choice of veggie, shredded chicken, picadillo beef, braised pork, fajita steak, or fajita chicken -- with your choice of sauce, plus rice and beans for $7.99.
When: Through February 29
Jon Smith Subs
The deal: Place a catering order of at least $100 and you'll get a free $20 gift card. Some locations are offering $20 off your order instead of the gift card.
When: Through February 29
Mrs. Fields
The deal: Drop the code “LOVE” to get 15% off an online order.
When: Through February 14
Grimaldi’s
The deal: Stoking Social Hour goes down from 3:30-6pm today and you can get $15 off non-house bottles of wine, $2 off draft beers, and $3 off glasses of wine, signature cocktails, antipasto, and bruschetta. It’s a good time to drop in.
When: Daily
Wine Insiders
The deal: For Valentine's Day, the wine club is offering a "Will You Accept This Rosé" pack that lands you six rosés for $87. If that's not your bag, you can take 30% off anything with the code "valentine30."
When: February 1-15
Local Food Deals During the Super Bowl
Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern – Chicago, Illinois
The deal: The Four Corners location will be serving up a $15 buffet throughout the game that includes pizza, wings, and a taco bar.
When: February 2, 4:30pm until the end of the game.
