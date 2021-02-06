News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the Super Bowl Even if you're watching alone, it's still good to have a spread.

The Super Bowl is going to look quite different this year. Tom Brady is in the game and, uh, wait, I mean, Patrick Mahomes is in the game... Oh. Or, the game is going to be in Tampa for the... uh... fifth time? Okay. Well, you know, people are going to be doing different stuff, like eating millions of chicken wings and ordering pizza like it'll all be gone tomorrow. Whatever. There's going to be a lot about this Super Bowl that's familiar, even if it's taking place in the middle of a pandemic. You're going to want a big spread, even if you're watching the game from home this year. Naturally, restaurants across the country look at the game as a food holiday and are offering loads of discounts and deals that will draw you to their restaurant. You'll find deals from Applebee's, McDonald's, and dozens of other places. Here are the best deals that you're going to find on Super Bowl Sunday.

Free Food for the Super Bowl Wendy's

The deal: Use the Wendy's app to grab a

When: Through February 21

The deal: You can snag 40 free Classic Boneless Wings with any order of at least $40 through Applebee's. Use the code "BIGGAME." Plus, you're getting a $0 delivery fee all day no matter what you're ordering.

When: February 7 Alex's Awesome Sourdough

The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at every Sprouts location. That deal will land you pizza dough for the Super Bowl and for National Pizza Day.

When: February 3-10 Grimaldi's

The deal: Sign up for the shop's new loyalty program through its mobile app, and you'll get a free appetizer or salad when you sign up.

When: Ongoing

Photo courtesy of Sonny's BBQ

Food Deals for the Super Bowl Applebee's

The deal: You can add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for just a dollar. You'll need to order through the Applebee's site or mobile app.

When: Ongoing

The deal: Take $5 off any $25 carryout order at participating locations. You can also grab free contactless delivery. Plus, kids eat free on Sundays. It's a veritable bonanza of deals.

When: February 7 TGI Fridays

The deal: Trim 25% off Family Meal Bundles and Platters To Go with online, to-go orders. Use the code "HOMETEAM."

When: Through February 7 Krystal

The deal: The "10 10 10" deal gets you ten Krystals and ten wings for $10. You can get it at Krystal locations or through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

When: February 6-8 IHOP

The deal: IHOP is slinging a Game Day Family Feast for the Super Bowl. The to-go-only offer includes crispy chicken strips, dipping sauce, and French Fries. That'll run you $27.99. You'll also get free delivery if you order through Uber Eats.

When: Ongoing Drizly

The deal: Take $5 off an order or get free delivery when you use the code "VDAY2021." Unfortunately, you'll have to be a new customer, and you're not able to use that code in Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, or Ohio.

When: February 7-14 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Take $5 off any order of at least $20 through the Ike's app.

When: February 7 Sonny's BBQ

The deal: Grab a special Super Bowl deal today. Get 25 smoked wings for $24.99.

When: February 7 Mellow Mushroom

The deal: The chain is running a pair of deals for the Super Bowl. Grab two medium pepperoni or cheese pizzas and 20 wings for $39.99. Alternatively, you can get two small pepperoni or cheese pizzas and ten wings for $29.99.

When: February 7 Rock Bottom Brewery

The deal: You'll be able to snag either of these Super Bowl takeout packs for a few days. The Tailgate for Two deal gets you one starter, two pizzas, and a pair of growlers for $35. Or you can do the Team Tailgate deal that gets you a starter, four pizzas, and four growlers for $55.

When: Through February 7 Gordon Biersch

The deal: This one will look familiar if you read the Rock Bottom Brewery deal. You'll be able to snag either of these Super Bowl takeout packs. The Tailgate for Two deal gets you one starter, two pizzas, and a pair of growlers for $35. Or you can do the Team Tailgate deal that gets you a starter, four pizzas, and four growlers for $55.

When: Through February 7 Ledo Pizza

The deal: The Football Deal will get you an 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian Salad, and six jumbo wings for $29.99.

When: Through February 7 Panda Express

The deal: The Family Meal Deal will land you two large sides and three large entrées for $29. The options include the new Firecracker Chicken Breast.

When: Through March 23

Burger King

The deal: You can tack a free Whopper onto any order of at least $15 through Grubhub. If you're new to Grubhub, you can get free delivery on an order that hits the $18 minimum.

When: February 7 Dunkin'

The deal: Take $5 off any order of at least $15 through Grubhub.

When: February 7 McDonald's

The deal: Spend $15 through Grubhub and you're getting a free large order of fries.

When: February 7 TGI Friday's

The deal: Take $5 off an order of at least $25 through Grubhub.

When: February 7 Slim Chickens

The deal: Place an order for at least $100, and you'll get $15 knocked off the bill.

When: February 7 Beef 'O' Brady's

The deal: An order of 25 boneless wings will only set you back $20 today.

When: February 7 McDonald's

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee on an order of $20 or more through Uber Eats.

When: February 7-14 7-Eleven

The deal: Get free delivery through Grubhub on any order of at least $15.

When: February 7 Five Guys

The deal: You're getting free delivery when you hit the $15 minimum through Grubhub.

When: February 7 On the Border

The deal: A $20 order through Grubhub will land you free delivery.

When: February 7 Red Lobster

The deal: Drop $20 at Red Lobster through Grubhub, and you're going to get free delivery.

When: February 7 Smashburger

The deal: A $20 order through Grubhub will come with free delivery.

When: February 7 Umami Burger

The deal: The Game Day Feasts costs $40 and gets you two Double Cheeseburgers, two BBQ Bacon Burgers, Cheesy Tots, Thin Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, and Onion Rings.

When: Through February 7 Instacart

The deal: Drop $25 on Kraft products like cheese, lunch meats, and frozen appetizers to get $5 off your order or free delivery.

When: Through February 7 Instacart

The deal: Trim $5 off your order or grab free delivery when you spend $20 on some Dreyer's ice cream products through Instacart.

When: Through February 28

Local Food Deals for the Super Bowl Noreeth - New York City, New York

The deal: For the Super Bowl, you can get a half-order of Mochiko Fried Chicken and a six-pack of Sunday Beer for $35. You can get it delivered through ChowNow or GrubHub.

When: February 7

Other Deals Available on Super Bowl Sunday Girl Scout Cookies

The deal: You can get Girl Scout Cookies through Grubhub this year. If you hit a $15 minimum, you can get free delivery.

When: Through February 14

The deal: Get 30% off wines across the site with the code "VDAY30."

When: Through February 14 Martha Stewart Wine Co

The deal: Take 30% off an order of wine with the code "VALENWINE30."

When: Through February 14

