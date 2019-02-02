Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for the Super Bowl

The right amount of pizza for a Super Bowl party is however much leaves about three slices in the fridge for tomorrow. But when you're feeding a veritable army or couch potatoes who won't get off their seat during the game or the ads, you need to order a lot of pizza. It can get expensive fast.
Since you don't want to miss an opportunity to ridicule Tom Brady and his fear of strawberries, you'll want to be sure the food is ready to go. You don't want to be caught having to put in another order in the middle of the second quarter.
To help you throw a clutch party on par with a Brady fourth-quarter comeback, here are the best pizza deals you'll find on the day of the Super Bowl, February 3.
Pizza Deals for the Super Bowl
Papa John's
The deal: Order at least $20 worth of pizza (and sign up for Papa Rewards) by February 3 and you'll get a free large two-topping pizza.
When: Redeemable starting February 4
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Get a free slice of pizza through the Pilot Flying J app. Just download or open the app while the deal is on to get yourself a nice slice o' freebie.
When: February 3-10
Papa John's
The deal: You can grab two medium one-topping pizzas for $6 each.
When: Ongoing
Cicis Pizza
The deal: Grab three medium one-topping pizzas for $12. Boom. Instant party.
When: February 3
Domino's
The deal: The Mix & Match deal is going strong. Choose two or more items from the menu that includes medium two-topping pizzas, bread twists, salads, and more and each item is just $5.99.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a two-topping large pizza for $7.99.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Patrón
The deal: The shop is getting its Super Bowl deal running early. Pick up any two large pizzas and fresh QuesoStix with Marinara Dip for $19.39. Alternatively, you can grab two XL one-topping pizzas, 12 wings, a Fresh Dip, and QuesoStix for $29.39. There's also a serious party pack available with three large pizzas, 24 wings, 5 fresh dips, and QuesoStix for $49.39.
When: Through February 3
Giordano's
The deal: Take 25% off an online order of $50 or more with the code "SUPER25."
When: February 3
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Take home a $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price. Use the code "MEDIUM1" to take advantage.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Grab a two-topping large pizza for $7.99 with the code "LG799." The deal is available at participating locations and only available for online carryout.
When: February 1-3
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Get two regular-size deep dish or XL Chicago thin crust pizzas and an order of wings or family-size salad for $29.99.
When: February 3
Toppers
The deal: Order Toppers' pick two deal -- order any two of a house pizza, three-topping pizza, or 'stix for $9.99 each -- and you'll be entered to win free food for a year.
When: February 3-9
Davanni's
The deal: Order a large three-topping pizza and you can get a four-piece order of garlic cheese bread for free. There's also an offer to grab two deserts for $2.50.
When: February 3
Davanni's
The Deal: If you refuse to order-in unless you can get wings, Davanni's has an offer for a large one-topping pizza and a 12-piece order of boneless wings (i.e. chicken nuggets for adults) for $25.50.
When: February 3
7-Eleven
The deal: Order through the 7-Eleven delivery app, 7NOW, and you can get a $3 pizza delivered right to your face. It also offers beer and wine delivery in Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, and Washington, DC.
When: February 1-3
Pizza Giveaways for the Super Bowl
Pie Five
The deal: Post a photo on Instagram explaining why you love Pie Five with the hashtag #p5NPD and you could be one of five people who wins from pizza for a year.
When: Through February 8
