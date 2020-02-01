Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for the Super Bowl

There are a whole lot of foods that are almost -- almost -- required items in your Super Bowl spread. Buffalo wings, beer, chips and guac... This is the entire reason that people have bought that absurd Hunger Harness that lets you carry all your favorite buffet items at once.
However, the most essential thing on the Super Bowl menu is pizza. There is no party without the pizza. So, be sure you know where you're ordering from and what deals are available before every delivery person in town is buried in half-time orders. There are loads of offers from restaurants vying for your hard-earned pizza money. We've pulled them all together in one spot so you can be an informed pizza lover. Below you'll find deals from Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Domino's, and many other pizza establishments.
Get on it before the entire city runs out of pepperoni.
This Burger Has a Pizza Bun
Pizza Deals Available During the Super Bowl
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price.
When: Ongoing
Cicis
The deal: Get three large one-topping pizzas for $5 each when you carryout and use this coupon.
When: Through February 9
Pizza Inn
The deal: Grab two medium two-topping pizzas and 10 chicken wings for $27.99. All the game day essentials can be yours.
When: February 2
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
The deal: Take $10 off an order of at least $40 with the promo code "10OFF40."
When: Through February 9
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Take home two large one-topping pizzas with six fresh knots or sweet knots for $29.
When: February 2
Giordano's
The deal: Order pizza for your Super Bowl party and Giordano's will give you a coupon for 25% off your next order. The coupon is valid through February 17.
When: February 2
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Get a large one-topping pizza for $7.99 when you buy three.
When: February 2
Kona Grill
The deal: Starting February 2, you can order a tailgate special for $99. It includes two orders each of Chicken Satay, Kona Sliders, Lettuce Wraps, Potstickers, and Flatbread (two pepperoni and four Margherita). (Okay, flatbread isn't exactly pizza, but it's close. Kind of?)
When: February 2
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Take $2 off any Whole Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza. Text "GAMEDAY" to 64827 to get a mobile coupon for the deal.
When: February 1-2
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
The deal: Get free delivery through Door Dash the day of the big game.
When: February 2
DiGiorno
The deal: We’re stretching the bonds of logic with this one. The Super Bowl and Pi Day have somehow collided to give the chance to get a little free pizza. If the final score of the Super Bowl is 3-14, DiGiorno is going to give out free pizza on Pi Day (March 14). The “it’s not delivery” folks will tweet out a link after the game – if the score is 3-14, of course – where you can register for a coupon that will get you a freebie on March 41.
When: February 2, kind of
