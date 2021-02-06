Everywhere You Can Get Pizza Deals Today for the Super Bowl

Though, any experienced pizza ordered knows that you want to have a Rod Marinelli-level game plan in place. If you order right at halftime, you're not getting that pizza until the fourth quarter. It has to be timed right, and you really need to know how to find the best offer for the needs of your house. Almost every shop has deals to lure you in on Super Bowl Sunday. We can help there. We've sorted through all of the best deals on pizza on February 7, including offers from Grimaldi's.

To maintain your sense of relative normalcy during the Super Bowl on February 7, you'll probably want to order a pizza, just like you do every year.

: Sign up for the shop's new loyalty program through its mobile app, and you'll get a free appetizer or salad when you sign up.Ongoing

Pizza Deals for the Super Bowl

Order any two large pizzas and you can trim $8 off the order with the code "SCOREBIG."Through February 18

Fastrac

The deal: Buy a $10 cheese or pepperoni pizza, and you're getting the second one on the house. It's a 16-inch pizza and you're limited to five per order. (That's five pizzas plus your five for free.)

When: February 5-7

Pizza Hut

The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.

When: Ongoing

The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.

When: A limited time

Little Caesars

The deal: Get your pizza delivered and you'll get $5 off your order. It doesn't matter what's in your order. Though, it has to be your first time ordering delivery through LC and you need to use the code "TRYDELIVERY1."

When: Through January 31

Mellow Mushroom

The deal: The chain is running a pair of deals for the Super Bowl. Grab two medium pepperoni or cheese pizzas and 20 wings for $39.99. Alternatively, you can get two small pepperoni or cheese pizzas and ten wings for $29.99.

When: February 7

Rock Bottom Brewery

The deal: You'll be able to snag either of these Super Bowl takeout packs for a few days. The Tailgate for Two deal gets you one starter, two pizzas, and a pair of growlers for $35. Or you can do the Team Tailgate deal that gets you a starter, four pizzas, and four growlers for $55.

When: February 4-7

Gordon Biersch

When: February 4-7

Ledo Pizza

The deal: The Football Deal will get you an 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian Salad, and six jumbo wings for $29.99.

When: Through February 7

Alex's Awesome Sourdough

The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at every Sprouts location. That deal will land you pizza dough for the Super Bowl and for National Pizza Day.

When: Through February 10

BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

The deal: You can order a Brewhouse Homegating Pack, which will land you a large deep dish pizza, a family-sized order of chips and dip, two shareable apps, and a 64-ounce growler of BJ's beer or a non-alcoholic drink. It'll run you $65.

When: February 7

Casey's General Store

The deal: Casey's is slinging buy-one-get-one-half-off large pizzas all month.

When: Through February 28