Everywhere You Can Get Pizza Deals Today for the Super Bowl
Make a plan before halftime.
To maintain your sense of relative normalcy during the Super Bowl on February 7, you'll probably want to order a pizza, just like you do every year.
Though, any experienced pizza ordered knows that you want to have a Rod Marinelli-level game plan in place. If you order right at halftime, you're not getting that pizza until the fourth quarter. It has to be timed right, and you really need to know how to find the best offer for the needs of your house. Almost every shop has deals to lure you in on Super Bowl Sunday. We can help there. We've sorted through all of the best deals on pizza on February 7, including offers from Grimaldi's.
Here are the best pizza deals you'll find on Super Bowl Sunday.
Free Food for the Super BowlGrimaldi's
The deal: Sign up for the shop's new loyalty program through its mobile app, and you'll get a free appetizer or salad when you sign up.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Deals for the Super BowlMountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Order any two large pizzas and you can trim $8 off the order with the code "SCOREBIG."
When: Through February 18
Fastrac
The deal: Buy a $10 cheese or pepperoni pizza, and you're getting the second one on the house. It's a 16-inch pizza and you're limited to five per order. (That's five pizzas plus your five for free.)
When: February 5-7
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get a large three-topping pizza for $9.99. Pizzas are available for contactless delivery or pickup.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: To celebrate its Stuffed Crust Pizza (and counter a rival launching its own version), you can grab a large, three-topping Stuffed Crust pizza for $11.99.
When: A limited time
Little Caesars
The deal: Get your pizza delivered and you'll get $5 off your order. It doesn't matter what's in your order. Though, it has to be your first time ordering delivery through LC and you need to use the code "TRYDELIVERY1."
When: Through January 31
Mellow Mushroom
The deal: The chain is running a pair of deals for the Super Bowl. Grab two medium pepperoni or cheese pizzas and 20 wings for $39.99. Alternatively, you can get two small pepperoni or cheese pizzas and ten wings for $29.99.
When: February 7
Rock Bottom Brewery
The deal: You'll be able to snag either of these Super Bowl takeout packs for a few days. The Tailgate for Two deal gets you one starter, two pizzas, and a pair of growlers for $35. Or you can do the Team Tailgate deal that gets you a starter, four pizzas, and four growlers for $55.
When: February 4-7
Gordon Biersch
The deal: This one will look familiar if you read the Rock Bottom Brewery deal. You'll be able to snag either of these Super Bowl takeout packs. The Tailgate for Two deal gets you one starter, two pizzas, and a pair of growlers for $35. Or you can do the Team Tailgate deal that gets you a starter, four pizzas, and four growlers for $55.
When: February 4-7
Ledo Pizza
The deal: The Football Deal will get you an 18-inch one-topping pizza, an Italian Salad, and six jumbo wings for $29.99.
When: Through February 7
Alex's Awesome Sourdough
The deal: Take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal at every Sprouts location. That deal will land you pizza dough for the Super Bowl and for National Pizza Day.
When: Through February 10
BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse
The deal: You can order a Brewhouse Homegating Pack, which will land you a large deep dish pizza, a family-sized order of chips and dip, two shareable apps, and a 64-ounce growler of BJ's beer or a non-alcoholic drink. It'll run you $65.
When: February 7
Casey's General Store
The deal: Casey's is slinging buy-one-get-one-half-off large pizzas all month.
When: Through February 28
Marco's Pizza
The deal: The code "MED699" will get you a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
When: "For a limited time"
Grimaldi's
The deal: There's a new $25 meal deal that you can get for carryout. It comes with an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of a slice of cheesecake or two mini cannolis. Unfortunately, it's not available at locations in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.
When: Ongoing
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu with each item costing just $5.99. The options include pizza, sticks, soda, and cookies.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Order online to get two large two-topping pizzas for $22. That's so many twos.
When: Ongoing
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.
When: Ongoing
Round Table
The deal: The large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza is $19.99 for a whole lot of pizza and little red circles.
When: Ongoing
