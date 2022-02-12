Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for the Super Bowl

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Here are the best pizza deals available during the Super Bowl. It's definitely worth placing that order early, though. Pizza shops are going to be very, very busy on February 13.

There are a boatload of food deals. There are sales on TVs. There are even unexpected promotions like that one that lands you a joint for a penny. And, of course, there are enough discounts on pizza to keep you chewing from kick-off to trophy presentation. To make sure you're focused on the game--or whatever is most important to you, whether it's commercials , the Puppy Bowl , or just the food on the table--we've pulled together all the best pizza deals that might be of use to you on Super Bowl Sunday.

It should not be surprising that the sporting event known as much for the commercials as for the sport is a date when food deals arrive in a deluge.

7-Eleven The deal: Get a free large pizza when you order through the 7NOW delivery app. No purchase is required, but you might have a basket fee if you don't hit a delivery minimum or a delivery fee if you're not a 7NOW Gold Pass subscriber . When : February 13

Pizza Deals on Super Bowl Sunday

Papa John's

The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.

When: Through March 13

Domino's Pizza

The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.

When: Ongoing

Domino's Pizza

The deal: Any combo with a three-topping pizza and Dips & Twists will run you $8.

When: Ongoing

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

The deal: Make a purchase of at least $30 and you'll get a free cheese pizza.

When: Through February 13

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Trim $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "SCOREBIG22."

When: February 13

Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.

When: February 9-13

Blaze Pizza

The deal: Grab two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32. You can also get a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95 if you're ordering carryout.

When: February 13

Papa Gino's

The deal: Take 25% off any online pizza order with the code "9044."

When: February 13

Pieology

The deal: Get $5 off a $25 order when you use the code "BIGGAME22" in-store or online.

When: February 12-13

Jet's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.

When: Ongoing

Rusty Bucket

The deal: For the first time, Rusty Bucket is open during the Super Bowl and will offer happy hour deals from 6 pm to close. That includes half-off pizzas and apps, $5 Juicy Lucys, and a dollar off beer, wine, and cocktails.

When: February 13

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.

When: Ongoing

North Italia

The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.

When: Through February 19

North Italia

The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.

When: Ongoing

Capello's

The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."

When: Through February 13