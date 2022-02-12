Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for the Super Bowl
If there was ever a day built for pizza, it's the Super Bowl. (Or maybe National Pizza Day, but also the Super Bowl.)
Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.
It should not be surprising that the sporting event known as much for the commercials as for the sport is a date when food deals arrive in a deluge.
There are a boatload of food deals. There are sales on TVs. There are even unexpected promotions like that one that lands you a joint for a penny. And, of course, there are enough discounts on pizza to keep you chewing from kick-off to trophy presentation. To make sure you're focused on the game--or whatever is most important to you, whether it's commercials, the Puppy Bowl, or just the food on the table--we've pulled together all the best pizza deals that might be of use to you on Super Bowl Sunday.
Here are the best pizza deals available during the Super Bowl. It's definitely worth placing that order early, though. Pizza shops are going to be very, very busy on February 13.
Free Pizza on Super Bowl Sunday
7-Eleven
The deal: Get a free large pizza when you order through the 7NOW delivery app. No purchase is required, but you might have a basket fee if you don't hit a delivery minimum or a delivery fee if you're not a 7NOW Gold Pass subscriber.
When: February 13
Pizza Deals on Super Bowl Sunday
Papa John's
The deal: Try the new NY Style pizza for $13.
When: Through March 13
Domino's Pizza
The deal: The Mix & Match Deal will get you and two or more items on its Mix & Match menu for $5.99. That includes some sticks and medium pizzas options.
When: Ongoing
Domino's Pizza
The deal: Any combo with a three-topping pizza and Dips & Twists will run you $8.
When: Ongoing
Pasqually's Pizza & Wings
The deal: Make a purchase of at least $30 and you'll get a free cheese pizza.
When: Through February 13
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Trim $8 off an order of any two large pizzas with the code "SCOREBIG22."
When: February 13
Peter Piper Pizza
The deal: Grab two large one-topping pizzas for $24.
When: February 9-13
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Grab two large two-topping pizzas and two orders of cheesy bread for $32. You can also get a large Pepperoni Pizza for $9.95 if you're ordering carryout.
When: February 13
Papa Gino's
The deal: Take 25% off any online pizza order with the code "9044."
When: February 13
Pieology
The deal: Get $5 off a $25 order when you use the code "BIGGAME22" in-store or online.
When: February 12-13
Jet's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off an order when you use the shop's text-to-order feature.
When: Ongoing
Rusty Bucket
The deal: For the first time, Rusty Bucket is open during the Super Bowl and will offer happy hour deals from 6 pm to close. That includes half-off pizzas and apps, $5 Juicy Lucys, and a dollar off beer, wine, and cocktails.
When: February 13
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or salad when you join Grimaldi's Pizzeria Rewards.
When: Ongoing
North Italia
The deal: Buy a $100 gift card and you'll get set up with a free $20 card as a bonus.
When: Through February 19
North Italia
The deal: Sign up for the North Italia newsletter and you'll get a coupon for $10 off an online order of at least $20.
When: Ongoing
Capello's
The deal: You can order Capello's grain-free pizzas at a 20% discount for National Pizza Day. Use the code "PIZZAVANABOWL."
When: Through February 13
Whole Foods
The deal: Take 15% off Cocktail Meatballs or tortilla chips and queso, 20% off sushi rolls, or a $10 18-inch pizza. Prime members get an extra 10% off on those items.
When: February 9-15
Sbarro
The deal: Get a $0 delivery when hit the $20 minimum on Grubhub.
When: Through February 13
