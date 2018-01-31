The Super Bowl is fast approaching, along with the primal drive to throw the best Super Bowl party your block has had the pleasure of tolerating. Of course, the centerpiece of any Super Bowl party is the game and the TV. How else are you supposed to properly enjoy all the ridiculous "Dilly Dilly" commercials?
Fortunately, you don't necessarily have to stick with the jalopy on which you're watching reruns of M*A*S*H*. The weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are a good time to buy a TV. Many TVs are cheaper around Black Friday, but the run-up to the Super Bowl is the second cheapest time of year for TV purchases, according to data compiled by Consumer Reports. Moreover, around the Super Bowl -- when there's historically around a 22% drop in prices -- is when you'll find significant discounts on high-end TVs.
The Super Bowl lands shortly after the industry's annual Consumer Electronics Show, which is when companies show off all the new models. Afterward, last year's models get discounted to make room for the fancy new models.
Here are some of the best discounts available right now.
Best Buy
- $100 off LG 43" 4K UHD LED TV - $329 [Get it]
- $130 off Sharp 50" HD Smart LED TV - $299.99 [Get it]
- $150 off Samsung 58" 4K UHD Smart LED TV (also an open box deal available right now) - $549.99 [Get it]
- $180 off LG 49" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $369 [Get it]
- $200 off LG 60" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $699.99 [Get it]
- $200 off LG 70" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $1,299.99 [Get it]
- $230 off LG 55" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $469.99 [Get it]
- $300 off Samsung 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR - $1,699.99 [Get it]
- $500 off Sony 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR - $1,099.99 [Get it]
- $500 off LG 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $1,699.99 [Get it]
- $4,000 off Samsung 88" Curved 4K UHD LED TV with HDR - $15,999.99 [Get it]
- $5,000 off Sony 77" 4K UHD OLED TV with HDR - $12,999.99 [Get it]
Additionally, if you use Chase Pay at Best Buy you can get up to 10% cash back through February 4.
Amazon
- $60 off TCL 43" 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV - $319.99 [Get it]
- $100 off Sony 49" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $898 [Get it]
- $200 off Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $998 [Get it]
- $200 off Sony 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $2,798 [Get it]
- $250 off TCL 55" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $649.99 [Get it]
- $300 off Sony 60" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $698 [Get it]
- $300 off Sony 70" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $1,198 [Get it]
- $500 off Sony 65" 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR - $1,998 [Get it]
- $500 off Sony 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $1,998 [Get it]
- $902 off Samsung 65" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $1,297.99 [Get it]
- $1,000 off Samsung 75" 'QLED' 4K UHD Smart TV - $6,997.99 [Get it]
- $1,502 off Samsung 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $2,297.99 [Get it]
- $2,200 off Sony 75" 4K UHD Smart LED TV - $2,299.99 [Get it]
Walmart
- $50 off TCL 55" 4K HDR Roku LED TV - $348 [Get it]
- $100 off Sceptre 50" LED TV - $249.99 [Get it]
- $150 off Philips 65" 4K Smart LED TV - $698 [Get it]
- $400 off VIZIO 75" 4K Smart XLED TV - $1,598 [Get it]
- $702.01 off LG 55" 4K Smart OLED TV - $1,596.99 [Get it]
- $1,702 off Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart LED TV - $1,697.99 [Get it]
