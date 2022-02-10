Win a Trip Worth Up to $5,000 from Booking.com This Super Bowl Sunday
Booking.com is giving away 100 vacations with the help of Idris Elba.
If you are already planning on watching the Super Bowl this weekend, keep an eye out for a commercial from Booking.com. It won't be easy to miss because Idris Elba will be starring in the ad spot. And that's not the only reason you should pay attention. Booking.com will be launching a giveaway to give 100 lucky winners a vacation worth up to $5,000.
To have a chance at winning, you'll actually need to pay attention to every commercial played during the big game. Whenever you see a dream destination on TV, tag @bookingcom on Twitter,Instagram, or Facebook, and make sure to use the hashtags #SendMeThere and #Sweepstakes on the post. The giveaway will begin on February 13 at 6:30 pm EST and ends at midnight. It's like Where's Waldo, but the prize is a chance to win a dream vacation.
Winners will be chosen at random, and they will get to choose a destination that corresponds with the dream destination they saw pictured in the ad. You can enter as many times as you want.
It is an excellent opportunity to make your Super Bowl Sunday even better. Watching the game is nice, but winning a free vacation? That’s a real touchdown.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.