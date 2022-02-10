Win a Trip Worth Up to $5,000 from Booking.com This Super Bowl Sunday

Booking.com is giving away 100 vacations with the help of Idris Elba.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 2/10/2022 at 11:39 AM

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images

If you are already planning on watching the Super Bowl this weekend, keep an eye out for a commercial from Booking.com. It won't be easy to miss because Idris Elba will be starring in the ad spot. And that's not the only reason you should pay attention. Booking.com will be launching a giveaway to give 100 lucky winners a vacation worth up to $5,000.

To have a chance at winning, you'll actually need to pay attention to every commercial played during the big game. Whenever you see a dream destination on TV, tag @bookingcom on Twitter,Instagram, or Facebook, and make sure to use the hashtags #SendMeThere and #Sweepstakes on the post. The giveaway will begin on February 13 at 6:30 pm EST and ends at midnight. It's like Where's Waldo, but the prize is a chance to win a dream vacation.

click to play video

Winners will be chosen at random, and they will get to choose a destination that corresponds with the dream destination they saw pictured in the ad. You can enter as many times as you want.

It is an excellent opportunity to make your Super Bowl Sunday even better. Watching the game is nice, but winning a free vacation? That’s a real touchdown.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.