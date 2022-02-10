Win a Trip Worth Up to $5,000 from Booking.com This Super Bowl Sunday

If you are already planning on watching the Super Bowl this weekend, keep an eye out for a commercial from Booking.com. It won't be easy to miss because Idris Elba will be starring in the ad spot. And that's not the only reason you should pay attention. Booking.com will be launching a giveaway to give 100 lucky winners a vacation worth up to $5,000.

To have a chance at winning, you'll actually need to pay attention to every commercial played during the big game. Whenever you see a dream destination on TV, tag @bookingcom on Twitter,Instagram, or Facebook, and make sure to use the hashtags #SendMeThere and #Sweepstakes on the post. The giveaway will begin on February 13 at 6:30 pm EST and ends at midnight. It's like Where's Waldo, but the prize is a chance to win a dream vacation.