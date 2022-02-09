Here's How to Win a Year's Worth of Free Chicken Wings from Hidden Valley Ranch

Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

Wings are in short supply these days. As you may have heard, there's a chicken wing shortage that has sent prices up, supply down, and an overall sense of panic regarding their availability. As the Super Bowl draws ever closer, the demand will only increase. Hidden Valley Ranch recognizes the severity of the issue and has teamed up with football player Cameron Jordan to form the Coalition Against Wing Waste. The campaign will teach wing consumers how to get all the meat off every wing, ensuring that every bone is picked clean. As a reward for preventing wing waste, Hidden Valley Ranch will be giving away a year's supply of wings to one lucky winner.

When wings are more scarce than ever, this prize has even more value. Along with the wings, other winners will have opportunities to win autographed items from Cameron Jordan or gameday gear. To enter to win, all you have to do is follow Hidden Valley Ranch on Twitter or Instagram and post a picture with the hashtags #StopWingWaste and #Contest. You’ll have until February 14 to enter. Check out the official rules on the sweepstakes site. Are you interested in more opportunities for free wings? Buffalo Wild Wings has placed quite the bet on the game going into overtime, and if it does, you can win big.

