People Are Waiting Hours to Get Into This Super Mario-Themed Bar

If the long winter months have you feeling Koopa-ed up, there's good news. Cherry blossoms have arrived in Washington D.C. and there are many ways to get out and enjoy them. One of the more unexpected ways is having a beer in an elaborate Super Mario Bros.-themed bar.
In collaboration with Southern Efficiency, Mockingbird Hill has become a paradise for any Mario-loving retro video game nerd with a pop-up bar called Cherry Blossom Pub. The bar is fully decked out in Mario decorations, including animatronic piranha plants moving in and out of green warp pipes on the ceiling, illuminated mystery boxes, floating mushrooms, and incredibly intricate scene made of Legos above the bar.
Naturally, the cocktail menu has been worked over to fit the theme. The drinks carry clever names like "It's a Me, Amario" (sweet vermouth, Don Ciccio & Figli Carcafio, aperitivo, and spicy ginger ale), "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Smaller" (vodka, mandarin orange, pomelo, and apricot soda), as well as "I Call Yoshi!," "Prepare for Destiny! Where's My Pizza," "Princess Is in Another Castle," "Press Start-A," "Flower Power," and "King Koopa Cup."
This pop-up, as well as the cherry blossom-themed pop-up next door, are some of the must-do happenings in D.C. this spring. But the Mario bar hasn't been easy to get into. Even on a weekend with less than pleasant weather, the Washingtonian reports people waited up to two hours just to get into the bar.
One reason for the lines is the pop-up will be short-lived. It's only open until April 15. It's probably not a bad idea to slide down the flagpole to Cherry Blossom Pub early to make sure you get that Instagram fodder. It opens at 5 p.m. every day and it doesn't look like you can press down while standing on a cloud to go behind the level and run to the front of the line. Sorry.
