People Are Waiting Hours to Get Into This Super Mario-Themed Bar

If the long winter months have you feeling Koopa-ed up, there's good news. Cherry blossoms have arrived in Washington D.C. and there are many ways to get out and enjoy them. One of the more unexpected ways is having a beer in an elaborate Super Mario Bros.-themed bar.

In collaboration with Southern Efficiency, Mockingbird Hill has become a paradise for any Mario-loving retro video game nerd with a pop-up bar called Cherry Blossom Pub. The bar is fully decked out in Mario decorations, including animatronic piranha plants moving in and out of green warp pipes on the ceiling, illuminated mystery boxes, floating mushrooms, and incredibly intricate scene made of Legos above the bar.