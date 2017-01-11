The Super Mario iPhone Game Finally Has a Release Date and Price

Just when you thought you'd wrestled your life back from the grips of Pokémon Go, Nintendo came along and announced its new Super Mario Run mobile game at Apple's iPhone 7 keynote presentation in September. Now, the company has finally given the game an official release date, price tag, and even a brief tutorial video explaining how to play.

Nintendo announced Tuesday the game will arrive on your iPhone or iPad in exactly one month's time -- Thursday, December 15th -- as a free download via Apple's App Store, although a $9.99 in-app purchase is needed to unlock the full game. But, hey, that's probably nothing compared to all money you blew on egg incubators and incense in Pokémon Go over the last few months, and a no-brainer use for the seemingly obligatory iTunes gift card you'll receive over the holidays.