'Super Mario Run' in Real Life Makes for a Crazy Parkour Video

We should have known it would come to this. With Super Mario Run spreading on iOS devices like a genuine sensation, it makes sense that someone would bring the game to life, thrusting it into the urban-gymnastics spectacle known as parkour.
It’s no secret that as Nintendo’s flagship hero, Mario has an immense athletic and heroic prowess, and that he gets shit done no matter how daunting the odds are. In this video from the parkour gurus devinsupertramp, an IRL Mario sees his fair Princess Peach abducted and thrown into the back of a van. Mario does what he does best: tracking the abductors by parkouring his way through a few different environments. He even gets a little help from Toad, who eventually falls behind, but deserves plaudits for spirit and his cool mushroom hat.
Super Mario Run is making quite a commercial splash despite a flurry of negative reviews -- major criticism concern the game’s inability to function without an internet connection -- many of which have been irksome to investors. Additionally, the $10 fee necessary to unlock the game has turned off some gamers, and angered investors who believe the one-time payment model provides less incentive for Nintendo to monetize the product. Pokémon Go, for instance, uses a series of smaller, in-app purchases to cull money from its user-base.
Whatever the financial conundrums faced by Nintendo, one thing is clear: The game is still fun as hell, and Super Mario was a parkour champion even before parkour was parkour.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.