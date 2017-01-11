'Super Mario Run' in Real Life Makes for a Crazy Parkour Video

We should have known it would come to this. With Super Mario Run spreading on iOS devices like a genuine sensation, it makes sense that someone would bring the game to life, thrusting it into the urban-gymnastics spectacle known as parkour.

It’s no secret that as Nintendo’s flagship hero, Mario has an immense athletic and heroic prowess, and that he gets shit done no matter how daunting the odds are. In this video from the parkour gurus devinsupertramp, an IRL Mario sees his fair Princess Peach abducted and thrown into the back of a van. Mario does what he does best: tracking the abductors by parkouring his way through a few different environments. He even gets a little help from Toad, who eventually falls behind, but deserves plaudits for spirit and his cool mushroom hat.