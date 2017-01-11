Somehow, 'Super Mario Run' Is Bad News for Nintendo

If you downloaded Super Mario Run, only to give up playing or forgo the $10 fee to unlock the full game, then you're certainly not alone. Although the game is indisputably a blockbuster hit -- soaring to the top of the App Store charts with an estimated 5 million downloads in the first 24 hours alone -- Nintendo's first foray into the smartphone gaming space has somehow been met with negative reviews from many players and unhappy investors.

As we noted in our review, the game is the Mario you know and love "through and through," and finally brings the beloved character to your iPhone or other iOS devices for the first time with simple, one-handed gameplay. Of course, needing a constant internet connection to play and having to pay 10 bucks to unlock the whole game are annoying minor drawbacks, but it's still the game Mario fans and mobile gamers all around the world have been waiting years to play. And yet, despite all the hype and what's presumably an avalanche of revenue so far, Nintendo's investors are strangely unsatisfied -- likely due to a combination of two things: thousands of poor reviews from early players and the game's simple payment model.