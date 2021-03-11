News Universal's Super Nintendo World Now Has an Opening Date It's-a-me, Mario's theme park.

Image via Nintendo/YouTube

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch in a big way, but Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World finally has an opening date. It'll press start on March 18, 2021. It's great news for anyone planning to visit the Osaka-based park later in the year. Though, not all Super Nintendo World news is good. The version of Super Nintendo World that is under construction in Orlando has been delayed until early 2025, according to the Orlando Sentinel. That will be part of a third Universal Studios theme park, Epic Universe.

Super Nintendo World is the first theme park to use Nintendo characters and settings, and it currently touts a pair of rides in addition to food and shopping attractions. There's a Mario Kart ride and Yoshi's Adventure, where you can do your best impression of an Italian plumber riding a dinosaur. Additionally, the park previously announced that there are virtual games inside the park where you use a "Power Up Band" and a smartphone app to collect virtual coins, keys, and other items around the park. Super Nintendo World in Osaka may open its doors next week, but that doesn't mean you'll be headed there instantly. In the meantime, check out the virtual walkthrough of the park on the Super Nintendo World website. That includes a glimpse at the restaurants where you can order a Mario Burger, Super Mushroom Pizza Bowl, or Hatena Block Tiramisu.

