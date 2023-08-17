Luigi's Reaction to This Super Nintendo World Proposal Was Perfectly On-Brand

In a TikTok that has since gone viral with almost 300,000 views, a pretty iconic proposal at the Super Nintendo World attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood went straight over Luigi's head.

We all have that friend who's a little loopy and whose head has a prime seat among the clouds. To Mario—or better, to this Mario—that friend is Luigi.

In the video, which was posted by the bride-to-be herself, the couple is shown posing with live-action Mario and Luigi. In a classic proposal fashion, the man then turns around and gets on his knee to the sweet surprise of the woman.

At this point, Mario, who is standing at the left side of the couple, is ecstatic. He cheers, claps, and raises his hands to congratulate the soon-to-be-married duo. On the right side, Luigi is unfazed. His hands are on his hips, and he is just looking straight ahead—not one single thought behind those googly eyes.

Luigi wasn't trying to be mean, of course. He just… Didn't notice what was going on. Or better, he didn't notice until the very last moment, when he turned around and seemingly gasped in shock.

Maybe, though, that was just part of being in character for the Luigi mascot. As one user pointed out in the comment section, "Luigi not noticing till later is cannon."