Super Nintendo World Is Coming to Universal Orlando Resort
This will be the third location for the Mario-themed amusement park.
For those of you who may have spent more time battling Bowser than doing your homework in the early '90s, we have some good news.
Super Nintendo World will be opening a third location at Universal Orlando Resort, according to Deadline. The announcement came from Universal Parks and Resorts chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury at the grand opening for the same attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, which just opened its doors this past weekend.
Super Nintendo World opened its first location at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 and the 2023 opening in Hollywood now marks the second installment of the IRL Mario Bros. park. Both locations, which transport you to the 16-bit world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, have an augmented reality Mario Kart ride (because, of course) and a Yoshi's adventure ride. Universal Studios Japan also plans to open the world's first Donkey Kong roller coaster in 2024.
Unfortunately you'll have to wait until 2025 to duel with Bowser at the Orlando location, which will be added to the attraction's fourth park and upcoming attraction, Universal's Epic Universe. The silver lining is that Orlando's Super Nintendo World is said to have all three rides. For now, you'll have to go to Hollywood (or Osaka) to dine on Nintendo-themed fare at Toadstool Cafe.