Super Nintendo World Is Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

For those of you who may have spent more time battling Bowser than doing your homework in the early '90s, we have some good news.

Super Nintendo World will be opening a third location at Universal Orlando Resort, according to Deadline. The announcement came from Universal Parks and Resorts chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury at the grand opening for the same attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood, which just opened its doors this past weekend.

Super Nintendo World opened its first location at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 and the 2023 opening in Hollywood now marks the second installment of the IRL Mario Bros. park. Both locations, which transport you to the 16-bit world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, have an augmented reality Mario Kart ride (because, of course) and a Yoshi's adventure ride. Universal Studios Japan also plans to open the world's first Donkey Kong roller coaster in 2024.