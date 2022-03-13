A Super Nintendo World Theme Park Is Coming to the U.S. Next Year

There are a lot of theme park attractions opening in 2022, including the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience. Universal Studios is making sure that 2023 will have its fair share of big splashes as well.

Super Nintendo World is coming to the US. Universal Studios introduced the Mario-themed area in Japan in March 2021. The second location had already been announced as Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal has now unveiled not the specific opening date but that it will let visitors slide down a big green pipe into Mario’s realm at some point next year.

Super Nintendo World will be introduced at an expanded area in the park, and it will include rides and interactive experiences. There were hiccups when it opened in Japan, but one of Super Nintendo World's big attractions is interactivity throughout the park in a way theme areas haven't done previously.

Universal is no stranger to immerse experiences. At Universal Orlando, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is impressively expansive, and the Jurassic World area next door has grown quite a bit over the last couple of years.

Of course, the land Mario made will also include themed shopping and dining. The current park lets you dine like an Italian plumber with a super mushroom pizza bowl, a question mark block tiramisu, and a Piranha Plant caprese salad, among other dishes. There is also a boatload of merch, some of which will become available at Universal Studios Hollywood well in advance of the 2023 opening.

The park in Japan features lots of immersive experiences, as well as rides that drop you into much-loved Nintendo games like Mario Kart. That location has also announced it will open a Donkey Kong-theme area in 2024. Will it feature a mad primate throwing barrels or will you have to navigate Mine Cart Madness? Probably neither, but until then, you can get a dose of Mario in Japan and then a little more in Hollywood next year. No plans for a Donkey Kong themed area in Hollywood have been announced at this point.