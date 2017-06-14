Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

Playing a Super Mario game was always a beautiful way to escape the drudgery of normal human existence. But the antics of Mario, Luigi and his fair maiden, Peach, are primed to become an actual reality when Nintendo and Universal Studios open up Super Nintendo World, a theme park meant to replicate the animatronic life of your favorite gallivanting plumber.
Located in Osaka, Japan, the park should be in business for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and by the looks of a new trailer released yesterday, it’s going to place humans in the crux of the action. The video shows a perpetually stoked Mario leading a family through the park, meeting in a square where Bowser’s castle is seen lurking in the background. There isn’t a whole lot to glean in terms of what people will actually do in the park, but it looks like there's going to be a "state-of-the-art" Mario Kart ride that brings that game's whacky premise to reality, according to Universal. Hopeful fans are probably excited to the heave some turtle shells at their parents and get bleary-eyed with nostalgia.
If you’re not planning on venturing to the wilds of Osaka anytime soon, don’t fret: The plan is to eventually replicate Super Nintendo World at both Universal Studios locations in Orlando and Los Angeles. So by the time 2020 rolls around, you'll probably feel comfortable enough to abandon your console in favor of hanging with Mario and battling animated villains IRL. The future has never been brighter. Or nerdier.
