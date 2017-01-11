This 3-In-1 Console Lets You Play All Your Old Game Boy Games

Considering how getting your hands on Nintendo's nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition remains damn-near impossible even after the holidays, it's more than safe to say the retro gaming craze isn't going anywhere soon. That's why it should come as no surprise that another new throwback console emerged as a highlight from the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The device is aptly dubbed the Super Retro Boy, and as classic console maker Retro-Bit revealed at the conference late last week, it allows you to play the old game cartridges from your Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. The 3-in-1 console is designed to look sort of like the original Game Boy, but with a back-lit color screen and extra buttons to make it "super," and a few other design characteristics likely made to avoid legal issues with Nintendo, according to a report by The Verge. Best of all, it packs 10 hours of battery life and is rechargeable via microUSB, you know, instead of requiring you to change out AA batteries all the time.