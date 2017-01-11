This 3-In-1 Console Lets You Play All Your Old Game Boy Games

Considering how getting your hands on Nintendo's nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition remains damn-near impossible even after the holidays, it's more than safe to say the retro gaming craze isn't going anywhere soon. That's why it should come as no surprise that another new throwback console emerged as a highlight from the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) over the weekend in Las Vegas.
The device is aptly dubbed the Super Retro Boy, and as classic console maker Retro-Bit revealed at the conference late last week, it allows you to play the old game cartridges from your Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. The 3-in-1 console is designed to look sort of like the original Game Boy, but with a back-lit color screen and extra buttons to make it "super," and a few other design characteristics likely made to avoid legal issues with Nintendo, according to a report by The Verge. Best of all, it packs 10 hours of battery life and is rechargeable via microUSB, you know, instead of requiring you to change out AA batteries all the time.
The Super Retro Boy also features textured grips on each side, per the report. So while it's not an official Game Boy "classic edition" and will almost certainly never be as good as your original Game Boy devices, it appears to be a powerful solution for fueling your retro gaming addiction -- short of fixing up your old Game Boy Color, of course. Here are a few more images and a video from Retro-Bit, showing off what the Super Retro Boy is like:
Retro-Bit said the Super Retro Boy will debut sometime this August for $80. Until then, you can keep yourself busy searching for old game cartridges at your parents' house or with whatever other nostalgia-inducing gaming products inevitably come out in the meantime.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.