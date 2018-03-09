'Super Smash Bros' Is Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Get ready to become addicted to yet another screen in your life. Nintendo just announced a whole slate of new games coming to its super-popular portable Switch console, and it includes a brand new addition to its mega-hit franchise Super Smash Bros.
On Thursday, the classic video game company behind some of the most iconic games and consoles of all time announced a whole bunch of titles coming soon to its latest flagship product, the Switch, as well as the Nintendo 3DS. And while the fact that hugely popular titles like Kirby and Crash Bandicoot are coming to Switch soon is exciting, the biggest highlight of the announcement by far is the news that Super Smash Bros. is launching at some point this year. The company also released a teaser trailer for the game, which doesn't reveal much, but does features a few recognizable faces including Mario, Link, and some Inklings from the Splatoon series.
No word on an exact release date yet, but it's never too early to start limbering up your thumbs and forefingers.
