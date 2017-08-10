'Super Troopers 2' Has Wrapped Filming and Will Hit Theaters Soon

Whether the thing that pops into your head is the chugging of maple syrup or that "the snozzberries taste like snozzberries," it can't be denied that Super Troopers is an OG American classic. The critics and Rotten Tomatoes must have fudged the math here, OK? So we come bearing good news: the Super Troopers sequel, aptly named Super Troopers 2, has finished filming.
This news comes via a blog post on the official website of Broken Lizard, the same comedy and filmmaking team responsible for writing, directing, producing, and starring in the seminal 2001 R-rated comedy classic. A release date and trailer for the new film should hit the internet as soon as they wrap post-production.
The original film revolved around the antics that fictional state troopers in Vermont get up to while they should be on duty, pulling pranks, messing with innocent citizens' heads on the road, and participating in a robust rivalry with the local cops. The sequel, according to a MovieWeb interview with actor Paul Soter, will place the Troopers in Canada, by accident. While attempting to do their jobs much in the way they did in the first film, they cause an international incident, apparently.
The future of a Super Troopers sequel wasn't always certain. The comedy troupe was trying to make the film for years, to the point where Jay Chandrasekhar, the original film's director, has written at length about the process and why Broken Lizard wanted to make it with their own (and crowdfunded) money, rather than go through a studio process. Even deciding to go the crowdfunding route wasn't always easy, as Chandrasekhar wrote at the time: "We had a rabid, motivated fan base, which we could ask for funding, but this relationship was precious to us. Integrity matters."
Fortunately, the troupe was able to mold the crowdfunding campaign to a vision they could be happy with, and it paid off. There were enough fans clamoring for a sequel in 2015 that they managed to raise over $4.4 million in crowdfunding for Super Troopers 2 -- the second-highest amount for a project that IndieGoGo has funded to date. Broken Lizard even worked out a deal with Fandango to make sure those who funded the campaign would be guaranteed tickets to see the film in theaters once it comes out.
We don't know the release date yet, but all that's left to do now is wait. And maybe eat some "snozzberries" in the meantime.
