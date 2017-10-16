'Supermarket Sweep' Is Coming Back, so Grab a Shopping Cart

If you've ever dreamed of making a crazy, Supermarket Sweep-style dash through a grocery store without getting kicked out or arrested, then it looks like you may be in luck. That's because the hit game show, which has been off the air since 2003, is making a comeback. Now may be a good time to start honing your ham heaving muscles and developing some cart racing skills.
The show originally hit TV screens back in the 1960s and has since been revived and adapted multiple times over the years. Now, it's getting yet another reboot, thanks to Freemantle Media, which just acquired the rights to the format.
For those who've never had the pleasure of watching Supermarket Sweep in any of its iterations, the premise is fairly simple. It's a quiz show in which three teams of contestants compete by playing grocery-themed trivia and puzzle games, and culminates with a shopping spree where the goal is to race around the store filling up your cart with as many pricy items as possible before time runs out. It sounds absurd, and it is, but it's also oddly engrossing.
But don't expect the new version of the show to be an exact remake of previous iterations. Considering the rise of Amazon and how much grocery shopping at large has changed over the last two decades, it's entirely possible the revival will look very different than the one you remember watching in re-runs.
"The time is ripe to bring back this all-time favourite gameshow which has travelled with such success over the years," Freemantle Media's EVP of Global Acquisitions and Development Vasha Wallace said in a press release. "Now, modern technology allows us the opportunity to update the show, making it relevant for a 21st century audience."
As of this writing, Freemantle hasn't provided any further details on when or where the reboot will air, but it's currently shopping the show to networks. In the meantime, it couldn't hurt to start practicing your cart racing skills.
h/t Food & Wine
