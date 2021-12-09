Someone Created a Supersized 850-Pound Pot Brownie

MariMed says that making the confection wasn’t easy. It took a team of five cannabis confectioners 24 hours to make the brownie. As for ingredients other than cannabis, the bud brownie contains 1,344 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 122 pounds of cocoa powder, and 81 pounds of flour, among other ingredients.

The mammoth bud brownie is 3 feet wide, 3 feet long, and 15 inches high. And just in case you were wondering about the weed content, this baby has more than enough to keep you zen for a lifetime. The brownie contains more than 20,000 milligrams of THC.

MariMed official Ryan Crandall told HuffPost that the hardest part about making the treat was stabilizing the heavy brownie. “We built a pallet and some supports to fortify the table it sat on to ensure the 850-pound brownie was safe,” he said, adding that the pot brownie’s THC content is equivalent to 4,000 of the company’s normal-sized brownies―which contain 5 milligrams each.

As for future plans for the brownie, Crandall says MariMed is going to sell the giant brownie to a medical marijuana patient in Massachusetts. According to Crandall, the brownie's THC content happens to be the maximum amount a medical patient in the state can purchase.

Despite being much larger than the current record-holder, you won't find the brownie in Guinness World Records. MariMed told Thrillist that their application was denied because “Guinness World Records no longer accepts applications or creates new record titles that are related to the consumption, preparation, or use of tobacco, cannabis, or nicotine products.”