This Supplement Is Being Recalled Amid Fears Bottles May Explode

A popular supplement is being pulled from store shelves for an unusual reason. Mountain Meadow Herbs has issued a recall on bottles of Candida Flush amid concerns they may explode.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bottles of the supplement containing the lot number 0120011Q have become pressurized over time in storage. When opened, the bottles may forcefully expel both air, capsules, and powder. As you can imagine, this could prove dangerous, and Mountain Meadow Herbs wants to avoid potentially injuring anyone.

The problem products were distributed to retailers in Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, New York, Tennessee, and Ontario, Canada. It was sold directly to consumers in Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin as well.

Customers who recently purchased bottles of the herb should check for the following:

UPC 13086 01593 2

Lot #012001l Q

Exp December 22

Thus far, no illness or injury has been reported. The recall was, however, issued in response to a customer complaint. A firm is still investigating how the bottles became pressurized.