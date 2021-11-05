Oreos Are Going to Be More Expensive Soon

First, the supply chain issues came for our Thanksgiving turkeys, then our wine, and then they threatened our Coca-Cola. Now, the threat of shortages feels even scarier. The company Mondelēz International, which produces many snacks including Oreos and Sour Patch Kids, announced that the prices of its products would increase by six or seven percent in the next year.

In a statement to NPR, executives said that industry-wide supply issues and the inflation of transportation and packaging are the main factors causing issues. Mondelēz International also produces other popular snacks like Chips Ahoy, Ritz Crackers, and Toblerone. That's right, many of our favorite snacks might get more expensive.

And even with all of these logistical nightmares, the demand for snacks hasn't decreased through the pandemic. "Ongoing uncertainty is fueling the desire for comfort and indulgence which has been a consistent trend throughout COVID," one executive explained during a quarterly call.